Trump insists coronavirus is ‘going to sort of just disappear’

Speaking on Fox Business this Wednesday, President Trump reiterated his belief that the coronavirus will just go away on its own.

“We’re headed back in a very strong fashion with a V,” Trump said, using metaphor to describe what he sees as a rebound in the economy. “And I think we’re going to be very good with the coronavirus — I think that at some point that’s just going to sort of just disappear, I hope.”

Watch: