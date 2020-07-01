Trump insists coronavirus is ‘going to sort of just disappear’
Speaking on Fox Business this Wednesday, President Trump reiterated his belief that the coronavirus will just go away on its own.
“We’re headed back in a very strong fashion with a V,” Trump said, using metaphor to describe what he sees as a rebound in the economy. “And I think we’re going to be very good with the coronavirus — I think that at some point that’s just going to sort of just disappear, I hope.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Watch:
Trump ludicrously claimed to Fox Business just now that "I think we're gonna be very good with the coronavirus. I think that at some point that's going to sort of just disappear, I hope." (The virus will not disappear on its own.) pic.twitter.com/ZkLtjKUEDu
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 1, 2020
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Comments: