Trump insists coronavirus is ‘going to sort of just disappear’

Published

6 mins ago

on

Speaking on Fox Business this Wednesday, President Trump reiterated his belief that the coronavirus will just go away on its own.

“We’re headed back in a very strong fashion with a V,” Trump said, using metaphor to describe what he sees as a rebound in the economy. “And I think we’re going to be very good with the coronavirus — I think that at some point that’s just going to sort of just disappear, I hope.”

Watch:


Senate GOP blows off Trump’s veto threats over effort to rename military bases: report

Published

49 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

President Trump is threatening to veto the annual defense policy bill due to his opposition to renaming of U.S. military installations honoring Confederate figures, but Republicans aren't bowing to his threat, POLITICO reports.

The lack of response to Trump's threat makes it likely that the final bill will include the directive to rename the installations.

"In fact, most Republican senators said they had no problem at all with Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) amendment, and they said Trump should not veto a bill as vital as the National Defense Authorization Act over minor objections," POLITICO reports.

Trump-loving governors are finally face-to-face with reality as coronavirus explodes in much of red America

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

I’ve bored family and friends with this story for years. Now it’s your turn.

A long time ago, I was living in a New York apartment across from a park which, along with its bocce and handball courts, featured a well-worn, dusty baseball field. One spring, the city decided to re-sod it. They brought in rolls of new, luscious, emerald green turf that when unfurled brightened the whole block.

One thing: the parks department posted signs that warned everyone not to walk on it quite yet, that it would take a little time for the sod roots to bind to the soil. Just wait a bit, they said, and then we’d have this beautiful, restored little piece of parkland.

