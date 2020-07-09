Trump is a friendless ‘psychopath’ who now sees Kavanaugh and Gorsuch as enemies: Art of the Deal ghostwriter

Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who were nominated by Donald Trump, voted with the majority on Thursday against the president. Tony Schwartz, the ghostwriter behind “Trump: The Art of the Deal,” says that the president now views the two Supreme Court justices as his enemies.
“The psychopathy is why he does what he does,” Schwartz told CNN. “He has no conscience and so breaking the law for him is no big deal.”
The Supreme Court rejected claims by Trump’s attorneys that the president enjoyed absolute immunity, but the rulings may still allow him to keep his financial records secret until after the November election.
Asked how Trump now viewed Kavanaugh and Gorsuch, Schwartz said that “anybody that says anything contradictory to Trump is an enemy.”
“He sees the world entirely in terms of black and white, he demands loyalty and doesn’t give loyalty and the moment you break out of the pack, you’re gone,” Schwartz continued.
“He is at a point where all around him previous allies are beginning to fall. Look how many Republican senators are not going to the Republican convention. That’s a pretty big statement. Essentially Trump is a person who has been friendless all his life and will allow or prompt these relationships to die because of his anger at their failure to follow his every order.”
"Trump has significant state law criminal exposure in connection with his hush money payments (for which his fixer Michael Cohen has already gone to jail on federal charges) — and more," the pair wrote. "Trump cannot pardon himself for state law offenses on his way out the door. And the Justice Department’s position that a sitting president cannot be indicted does not bind New York state authorities."
During her shift this Tuesday night at a bar in Fresno, California, Rebecca Hernandez found herself on the receiving end of racist slurs from an intoxicated man. Since she was with only one other co-worker in the bar and feared for her safety, she took out her phone and started recording the incident on video.
“You’re a dark-haired dumbass, sand-n****r motherf*cker,” the man said to her.
“You’re going to be on the internet,” Hernandez told the man, who identified himself in the video as Jason Wood.
Geoffrey Berman, the man who until recently served as the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told members of Congress on Thursday about Attorney General Bill Barr's "unprecedented, unnecessary and unexplained" efforts to oust him.
In testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, Berman explained how Barr contacted him and repeatedly pressed him to step down from his position at SDNY to take another high-profile position within the government.
Berman, however, told Barr that he wanted to stay at his current job until a replacement was nominated by President Donald Trump and confirmed by the United States Senate.