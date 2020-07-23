Trump is ‘completely confused’ about his cognitive test: medical expert

Speaking on CNN this Thursday, a medical expert addressed President Trump’s recent rant on Fox News where he bragged about his performance on a cognitive test designed to detect early signs of dementia. NYU School of Medicine’s Dr. Art Kaplan said that the test Trump took was simply to diagnose whether or not he’s mildly cognitively impaired from a disease — not to determine his intelligence.

“He’s completely confused about the purpose and point of this particular quick examination,” he said. “My belief is he’s trying to establish himself as the stable genius that he wants us all to think that he is.”

Kaplan went on to say that Trump is using the test to defend against people who have concerns about his mental fitness for office.

Watch the full segment below: