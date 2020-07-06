Quantcast
Trump is getting 'swallowed up' by angry voters as his base-first strategy blows up in his face: election forecaster

27 mins ago

On Monday, the latest Gallup poll found President Donald Trump at just 38 percent approval — and that he is holding steady at that lower rate.

Writing on Twitter, election forecaster Harry Enten said that one of the key reasons is that President Trump’s strategy of riling up his core base with culture war rhetoric and attacks on political opponents has backfired sharply, entrenching blocs of voters he needs to win against him as sharply as he is entrenching his open supporters.

Trump has doubled down on dog whistles and calls for “law and order” in the wake of the George Floyd killing and nationwide protests for racial justice. He has also made protecting racist monuments a high priority, even as polls show the broader public is rethinking their support for these monuments.


Court says Trump Administration can't stall environmentalists challenging energy companies

3 mins ago

July 6, 2020

An appeals court called out Trump regulators for perverting our nation’s checks and balances to shunt landowners and environmentalists into legal limbo and allow energy companies to seize their land and build pipelines while their legal actions were pending.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said in a 10-1 decision quietly released last week that the “plain and unambiguous statutory language” of the law meant energy regulators can’t stall court action by homeowners and others who don’t like decisions of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Trump's spiteful and hostile moves suggest his own lack of faith in his predictions that our economy will take off like 'a rocket ship': op-ed

12 mins ago

July 6, 2020

Writing in the Washington Post today, columnist E.J. Dionne Jr. says that when it comes to President Trump's reelection strategy, all he can offer white middle-class voters "whose support he desperately needs to win back is — a culture war."

"Trump’s vile speeches at Mount Rushmore on Friday and at the White House on the Fourth of July signal that he sees one and only one possible path to victory: He will tear an already riven nation to pieces," Dionne writes.

