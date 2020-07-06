Trump is getting ‘swallowed up’ by angry voters as his base-first strategy blows up in his face: election forecaster

On Monday, the latest Gallup poll found President Donald Trump at just 38 percent approval — and that he is holding steady at that lower rate.

Writing on Twitter, election forecaster Harry Enten said that one of the key reasons is that President Trump’s strategy of riling up his core base with culture war rhetoric and attacks on political opponents has backfired sharply, entrenching blocs of voters he needs to win against him as sharply as he is entrenching his open supporters.

This is what I’ve been seeing in a lot of polls… Trump’s base first strategy has caused pretty much every single Democrat to abandon him… So yes, he wins the vast majority of GOPers, but gets swallowed up by the near unanimous opposition of Dems. https://t.co/3DrA5oIHVv pic.twitter.com/zGKjxJKSmd — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) July 6, 2020

Trump has doubled down on dog whistles and calls for “law and order” in the wake of the George Floyd killing and nationwide protests for racial justice. He has also made protecting racist monuments a high priority, even as polls show the broader public is rethinking their support for these monuments.