Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is living in a ‘COVIDless la-la land’ — and can’t understand why he isn’t being taken seriously: CNN’s Cuomo

Published

3 mins ago

on

Chris Cuomo skeptical face

On Wednesday’s edition of CNN’s “Cuomo Prime Time,” Chris Cuomo slammed President Donald Trump for demanding people take him seriously as he ignores his own health experts and tries to override recommendations on school closures.

“Another day gone without the president deciding to lead us with a plan of action to fight the pandemic,” said Cuomo. “Instead, we now know what he meant by pressuring states to reopen schools, ready or not, without ever offering them a plan to help. If they don’t reopen, he will punish the poorest students. He said he’s going to pull federal aid, and the kids that get most of that aid are the neediest. Many of them are white, by the way, and from families that may be Trumpers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“You may argue, wait a minute, the CDC put together some guidelines to help states figure out how to reopen,” said Cuomo. “You’re right. But Trump attacked the CDC for putting too much emphasis on safety, calling the suggestions too tough and expensive. Guess what, the CDC buckled. New recommendations are coming next week. Do you think they’ll make schools more or less safe? That’s a rhetorical question. And I told you the scientists would be silenced last night.”

“Today, who don’t we see?” added Cuomo. “No Fauci at the task force briefing. I wonder why? Because Fauci is saying we’re not on the right side of the pandemic, that we shouldn’t be complacent, that we’re knee-deep in the crisis. So the president wants you to ignore his own health officials to live in his COVIDless la-la land, and at the same time, he says he should be given more credit because Fauci and the others are seen as so credible. Maybe if you start listening to Fauci, and doing what Fauci says you should do, you’ll be seen as credible as Fauci is!”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

There’s about to be another shortage in masks and gloves as COVID-19 explodes — but Trump’s team says it’s nothing: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

After the United States erupted, COVID-19, masks, gowns and gloves started disappearing. It wasn't merely the medical professionals on the front lines that needed the personal protective equipment; Americans were hoping to get them too. Finally, more were made, but now the problem is back.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that there's about to be another shortage.

"Nurses say they are reusing N95 masks for days and even weeks at a time," said the Post. "Doctors say they can't reopen offices because they lack personal protective equipment (PPE). State officials say they have scoured the U.S. and international suppliers for PPE and struggle to get orders filled. Experts worry the problem could worsen as coronavirus infections climb, straining medical systems."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘He doesn’t care about those kids at all’: Anderson Cooper tears into Trump for pressuring schools to reopen

Published

52 mins ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

On CNN Wednesday, Anderson Cooper blasted President Donald Trump's attempts to push schools to reopen without a plan to keep students safe.

"Today the president of the United States did something rare: he expressed a notion that we can all agree on, that kids belong in the classroom," said Cooper. "But then made it quite clear beyond what it means to himself and his re-election, he doesn't actually care about those kids at all. He doesn't care about their health and safety, nor the health of their teachers and parents, and federal guidelines for keeping them safe."

"The president bragged today about getting the CDC to change their guidelines to weaken them, and lo and behold, the CDC, which used to be a world-respected organization, they are going to come up with new guidelines, less difficult ones," said Cooper. "Just think about that. The CDC puts together guidelines based on science to protect kids and teachers, staying six feet apart and masks and having air flow in rooms and washing hands, and because the president thinks it's too difficult, the CDC is going to weaken them."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

New attack featuring Trump’s sexual comments about his daughters spurs #CreepyTrump hashtag trend

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's comments about women have been bad enough, but when it comes to his comments about his own daughters, it gets even worse.

As a baby, Trump was already thinking about whether his second daughter, Tiffany, would have breasts like her mother. In appearances on "The View" and "The Wendy Williams Show," Trump talked about how he wishes he could date his first daughter Ivanka and that "sex" is something they have in common.

The bizarre statements add to the strange videos of Trump watching young women dance with his friend Jeffrey Epstein. Ultimately, Epstein was arrested after years of sex with underage children.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image