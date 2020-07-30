Trump is ‘losing his mind’ and desperately ‘trying to delay the inevitable’: Rhode Island governor

In an interview with WPRI, Rhode Island governor Gina Raimondo said that President Trump’s recent tweet where he suggested delaying the 2020 election was “insane.”

“It’s insane — like, he’s insane,” she said.

“He has no authority to do that as far as I know,” she continued, later adding that Trump is “losing his mind.”

“He’s sending in federal agents into states for no apparent reason,” Raimondo said. “We’ve never seen a president do that, certainly not in our lifetimes.”

Watch the video below: