Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump is now openly feuding with Dr. Fauci about the state of the pandemic

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is in open revolt against public health experts in his own administration and against, it would seem, reality.

In comments to Greta Van Susteren on Tuesday, Trump lashed out at Dr. Anthony Fauci,  director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and contradicted his claim that we’re still “knee-deep” in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Fauci said we’re in a “serious situation that we have to address immediately.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump would hear none of it.

“Well, I think we are in a good place,” Trump told Van Susteren. “I disagree with him. Dr. Fauci said don’t wear masks and now he says wear them. And he said numerous things. Don’t close off China. Don’t ban China. I did it anyway. I didn’t listen to my experts and I banned China. We would have been in much worse shape. You wouldn’t believe the number of deaths more we would have had if we didn’t do the ban. And then we banned Europe also when Italy and the various countries were in such trouble. So, we’ve done a good job. I think we are going to be in two, three, four weeks, by the time we next speak, I think we’re going to be in very good shape.”

While it’s true that Fauci has gotten some things wrong — his early opposition to mask-wearing was a big mistake — it’s notable that Trump always attacks others’ mistakes while never admitting his own. Indeed, it’s the premature reopenings across many states, which Trump aggressively pushed, that have led to the surge in cases across the country that we’re now seeing. But in part because of his own responsibility for the resurgence of the virus, Trump seems unable to acknowledge it.

“The current state is really not good,” Fauci said Monday. “We have been in a situation where we were averaging 20,000 new cases a day. Two days, it was at 57,500. So within a period of a week and a half, we’ve almost doubled the number of cases.”

Previously, even as Fauci and Trump were still appearing together at coronavirus task force briefings, the pair were on separate pages about the promise of the drug hydroxychloroquine to fight COVID-19. Trump touted the claim as a potential miracle cure, while Fauci urged caution.

Other members of the task force disagree with Trump’s current optimism, too. Both Dr. Deborah Birx and Vice President Pence warned governors on Tuesday that the outbreaks are accelerating in a worrying fashion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fauci has also criticized another of Trump’s favorite talking points. The president has repeatedly pointed out that, despite the fact that reported coronavirus cases have surged to levels never before recorded, daily death figures have not returned to their early heights.

“If you look at the chart of deaths, deaths are way down,” Trump said Tuesday.

But Fauci, again, warned against this argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s a false narrative to take comfort in a lower rate of death,” he said at an online event with Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL). “There’s so many other things that are dangerous and bad about the virus. Don’t get into false complacency.”

Many reasons have been floated to explain why deaths haven’t spiked along with the rapid rise in coronavirus cases, including the fact that the infected population is younger and treatments have improved. But another possibility is that the spike in deaths may just be delayed and could be coming around the corner. Late Tuesday night, Worldometer reported that there were 994 new coronavirus deaths that day, the largest increase in a single day since June 10, nearly a month ago. It’s possible that this large number will be an outlier, but it could also represent a rising rate of death to accompany the virus’s resurgence.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Here’s why a new rule could result in Trump losing his diploma from Wharton

Published

6 hours ago

on

July 8, 2020

By

In 2019, a college admissions scandal rocked the country. Thus far it has resulted in 53 people being charged with cheating the system, paying for people to take standardized tests and paying their way into schools. Over the 7-year investigation, the FBI uncovered everyone from celebrities to wealthy families for conspiracy to commit felony mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

In response to the scandal, the University of Pennsylvania announced that would revoke the degree of any graduate found to have given false information in an admission application, cheated on an exam or tampered with their records, The Daily Pennsylvanian reported.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Gov. Ron DeSantis still won’t reveal true COVID-19 data — so things are probably much worse

Published

7 hours ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Florida reached 213,000 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, as Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to encourage the state to reopen at all costs.

According to CNN's Randi Kaye, the numbers spell "trouble" for the state as it's GOP leaders are opting for a simplistic approach to reopening.

Just in the last 24 hours, they have had more than 1,600 people hospitalized for COVID," she cited. "In the last two weeks, the hospitalization haves gone up 90 percent. The ICU bed demand has gone up 86 percent, and the ventilator usage has gone up 127 percent. The governor is saying he's sending 100 nurses and 47 beds to Jackson Health because they need it so much. But at last check, we've noted that about 56 hospitals around the state have run out of ICU beds, which means they have no space for anyone who needs an ICU bed. This is really critical for Miami-Dade because they make up the 24 percent of the cases throughout the state, so they really need those hospital beds."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Joe Shapiro — the man who took Trump’s SATs for him

Published

7 hours ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

The University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School is being thrust into the spotlight after it was alleged that President Donald Trump was admitted after his sister did his homework for him and a friend named Joe Shapiro took his SATs.

In a new tell-all book by the president's niece, Mary Trump, it was revealed that the Penn grad wasn't quite the "genius" he has claimed to be. He announced he was "first in his class at Wharton," though he never was admitted to the prestigious MBA program at the school and he was never listed on the dean's list the year he graduated, the Penn student newspaper reported in 2017.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image