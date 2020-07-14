Trump is refusing to talk with China: ‘They hit us with the plague’
During his interview on Tuesday with CBS News’ Catherine Herridge, President Donald Trump said he does not intend to speak with China for a second round of trade talks, and blamed them for infecting America with the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m not interested right now in talking to China,” said Trump. “We made a great trade deal was done, the ink wasn’t even try and they hit us with the plague.”
COVID-19 originated in China, with the first publicly reported cases in the city of Wuhan. However, experts believe one of the first and largest outbreaks of the virus in the United States came from Europe.
“I’m not interested right now in talking to China,” Pres. Trump says when asked whether a second phase of trade talks with China is dead. “We made a great trade deal was done, the ink wasn’t even dry and they hit us with the plague.” pic.twitter.com/ejE8fl6gFY
