Trump is ‘running around like a toddler’ and wrecking everything for the GOP: Ex-Jeb Bush strategist
On CNN Thursday, former Jeb Bush strategist Tim Miller, a Never Trump conservative, warned there may be no way out for Republicans who have stuck by President Donald Trump and tied their political fortunes to him.
“I imagine … discussions taking place with the pandemic where it is, which is bad, but it’s also getting worse,” said anchor John Berman. “So what do the consultants do or think about if this situation continues to get worse? How do you run on a situation even worse than this in October or November?”
“Maybe from lack of imagination, but, you know, I’m not sure that that’s the case. You know, it’s always darkest before completely black, as John McCain would say,” said Miller. “I think these guys are stuck with him. You know, at this point they’re pregnant, you know, they’re past pregnant, you know? Their Trump kid is now running around as a toddler right now.”
“They don’t have any way out,” said Miller. “What am I going to do in September after my candidate said nothing during Charlottesville, they said nothing when he’s gassing protesters, said nothing about his mishandling of the pandemic, I’m going to come out? That’s going to seem disingenuous. I think the view is these folks are stuck with them, with individual candidates who have their own personal brands, you know, and trust with voters. But, man, those are few and far between these days.”
Trump is living in a ‘COVIDless la-la land’ — and can’t understand why he isn’t being taken seriously: CNN’s Cuomo
On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "Cuomo Prime Time," Chris Cuomo slammed President Donald Trump for demanding people take him seriously as he ignores his own health experts and tries to override recommendations on school closures.
"Another day gone without the president deciding to lead us with a plan of action to fight the pandemic," said Cuomo. "Instead, we now know what he meant by pressuring states to reopen schools, ready or not, without ever offering them a plan to help. If they don't reopen, he will punish the poorest students. He said he's going to pull federal aid, and the kids that get most of that aid are the neediest. Many of them are white, by the way, and from families that may be Trumpers."
‘He doesn’t care about those kids at all’: Anderson Cooper tears into Trump for pressuring schools to reopen
On CNN Wednesday, Anderson Cooper blasted President Donald Trump's attempts to push schools to reopen without a plan to keep students safe.
"Today the president of the United States did something rare: he expressed a notion that we can all agree on, that kids belong in the classroom," said Cooper. "But then made it quite clear beyond what it means to himself and his re-election, he doesn't actually care about those kids at all. He doesn't care about their health and safety, nor the health of their teachers and parents, and federal guidelines for keeping them safe."
"The president bragged today about getting the CDC to change their guidelines to weaken them, and lo and behold, the CDC, which used to be a world-respected organization, they are going to come up with new guidelines, less difficult ones," said Cooper. "Just think about that. The CDC puts together guidelines based on science to protect kids and teachers, staying six feet apart and masks and having air flow in rooms and washing hands, and because the president thinks it's too difficult, the CDC is going to weaken them."