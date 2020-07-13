Trump is so mad at his campaign manager he is now doing the opposite of the advice he receives: report

President Donald Trump’s campaign is in disarray after the embarrassing turnout for his Tulsa rally and the cancellation of a planned rally in New Hampshire, according to a new report by CNN.

“With just four months until Election Day, the Trump campaign is struggling to deploy what was supposed to be a chief feature of the President’s reelection effort — the signature Trump rally,” CNN reported Monday. “Three weeks after the poorly attended Tulsa event, the hangover is still being felt inside the campaign, aides and advisers tell CNN. And safety concerns over bad weather caused the campaign to postpone a rally scheduled for Saturday in New Hampshire, even as skies were expected to be clear by the time Trump took the stage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Before the coronavirus hit, campaign officials expected to be holding one to two rallies a week by now. But with cases surging across the country, it’s unclear if the campaign will ever be able to work its way up to that pace,” CNN explained.

There is ongoing fallout from the Tulsa debacle.

“Internally, several officials have blamed campaign manager Brad Parscale for the Tulsa debacle, faulting him for not only touting the number of sign-ups but also for badly overestimating how many people would show up,” CNN reported. “Officials say Trump’s relationship with Parscale hasn’t been the same since.”

CNN spoke to one Trump advisor.

“‘He does not like Brad,’ the adviser said, noting that Trump has taken to frequently cutting Parscale off during meetings and disagreeing with nearly every position he takes — at times ultimately agreeing with the same position when it is later reiterated by another aide in the room,” CNN reported. “‘It’s very clear that when Brad offers a position, Trump decides to be against it,’ the adviser said.”

However, that was disputed by Trump campaign senior advisor Lara Trump, who is also Trump’s daughter-in-law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He has the confidence of the President and the entire family,” she told CNN.

One swing-state GOP strategist said of Trump: "He needs rallies like a kite needs wind."https://t.co/6QMPcpF3dK — Mike Warren (@MichaelRWarren) July 13, 2020