Trump Jr ripped for ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘stupidity’ as group releases new #ByeDonJr ad

The leader of the free world’s namesake son has become a 2020 campaign issue.

On Monday evening, the group “Meidas Touch” released an online video blasting Donald Trump, Jr. for the hypocrisy in his attacks against former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Enough hypocrisy, stupidity, and nepotism,” the group said while announcing the new video.

ADVERTISEMENT

They included the hashtag #ByeDonJr.

Watch: