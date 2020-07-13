Trump Jr ripped for ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘stupidity’ as group releases new #ByeDonJr ad
The leader of the free world’s namesake son has become a 2020 campaign issue.
On Monday evening, the group “Meidas Touch” released an online video blasting Donald Trump, Jr. for the hypocrisy in his attacks against former Vice President Joe Biden.
“Enough hypocrisy, stupidity, and nepotism,” the group said while announcing the new video.
They included the hashtag #ByeDonJr.
Watch:
📺 NEW VIDEO
We need 5,000 retweets in the first thirty minutes on this.#ByeDonJr pic.twitter.com/Z3gRxKqK2g
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 14, 2020
