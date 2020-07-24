Trump Jr’s girlfriend criticized for fundraising failures in NYT exposé: ‘She likes the spotlight a little too much’
Former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle’s record leading major donor fundraising for President Donald Trump’s re-election received scrutiny in New York Times report by Ken Vogel and Maggie Haberman.
The newspaper reported Guilfoyle, who is dating Donald Trump, Jr. “was tasked with developing a network of mid-tier supporters who are seen as pivotal to Mr. Trump’s chances of winning a second term, and with whom he never formed a deep bond in 2016.”
“Guilfoyle made inroads with some of the donors who had rejected calls from others on Mr. Trump’s team. Yet Trump supporters inside and outside the campaign now say the operation she has built hasn’t lived up to the expectations of some Trump fund-raisers, and that her management style and that of some of her aides have alienated others,” the newspaper reported.
“Some of the problems have been attributed to the inability to conduct in-person fund-raising since the coronavirus pandemic began shutting down Mr. Trump’s donor events in March,” The Times reported. “But in interviews with The New York Times, Ms. Guilfoyle’s critics said that she had devoted a disproportionate amount of attention to glitzier, high-dollar fund-raising, and that they believed she used her position — and the fact that she’s seen as a de facto member of the Trump family — to support her public image and lifestyle.”
While most of the sources for the story were granted anonymity, oil executive Dan Eberhart went on-record.
“I think she likes the spotlight a little too much,” Eberhart, a Trump donor, explained.
The newspaper detailed staffing problems, with two members asking to be taken off her team.
“And a lavish birthday party for Ms. Guilfoyle at Mr. Trump’s Palm Beach club in March was partly funded by some campaign donors, which raised eyebrows,” the newspaper reported. “More concerning to some donors and campaign aides has been private plane use by Ms. Guilfoyle and her team, which has caught the eye of several staff members.”
Via @kenvogel, @anniekarni and me, Kim Guilfoyle, who leads Trump Victory fundraising, is coming under scrutiny from inside and outside the campaign https://t.co/AdbFHpFbMB
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 24, 2020
EDITOR’S NOTE: The author of this piece worked for Gavin Newsom’s 2003 mayoral campaign when Guilfoyle was married to the California Democrat. The campaign was successful, Guilfoyle went on to be first lady of San Francisco. The two divorced in 2006; Newsom currently serves as governor of California while Guilfoyle worked for Fox News for over a decade.
2020 Election
Unimaginative Trump returns to spewing racist paranoia as his reelection hopes appear to crumble before him
In 2018, Donald Trump's very-stable-genius plan to win the midterm elections for Republicans was to hype the hell out of a so-called caravan of Central American refugees who were crossing Mexico in hopes of seeking asylum in the United States. About 7,000 people, mostly consisting of families with children, were indeed making the 2,500-mile trek to escape poverty and gang violence, but Trump and his Republican sycophants tried to convince American voters that they were coming to the U.S. to kill white people and burn down the suburbs. Through his preferred media of Twitter and Fox News, Trump endlessly hyped the "invasion" of these migrants, and suggesting they might be terrorists, and were coming to create gang warfare, not escape it.This article was originally published at SalonThe nonstop fear-mongering about the caravan did work its magic on the ever-gullible mainstream news media. A Media Matters study published two weeks before the election showed a precipitous rise in cable news coverage of what would have otherwise been a minor story, as similar caravans had been in previous years.
2020 Election
A conservative explains why Trump’s attempt to win suburban women will backfire
President Donald Trump is very fond of 1950s-like images. In May, he criticized CBS News reporters Paula Reid and Weijia Jiang for not being more like the stay-at-home mom Donna Reed portrayed on her sitcom, “The Donna Reed Show,” from 1958-1966 — and in a tweet posted on Thursday, Trump warned the “suburban housewives of America” that former Vice President Joe Biden, if elected, will destroy their way of life. Conservative opinion writer Jennifer Rubin slams Trump’s tweet in her new Washington Post column, arguing that it was “condescending” and underscores his problems with female voters.
2020 Election
Trump could face an electoral disaster in 100 days — and the US is on edge
Cratering in the polls, canceling his showcase convention event, and struggling to land punches on his opponent, Donald Trump has only 100 days from Sunday to save his presidency -- and it's not going well.
In the latest blow to momentum ahead of November 3, the president announced late Thursday that he was ditching the razzmatazz-filled Republican convention in Florida for next month because of coronavirus fears.
An indication of how badly Trump wanted the made-for-TV affair in Jacksonville, complete with screaming crowds, warm-up acts and constant adulation, is that he'd moved it to Florida when coronavirus fears had already scotched his original plans for North Carolina.