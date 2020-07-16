Trump ‘knows he’s losing’ – but can’t entirely fire Brad Parscale because ‘he knows too much’: report

President Trump demoted his campaign manager Brad Parscale as new polling shows him losing in five swing states. According to an analysis from Axios, it’s a significant development because it signifies that Trump knows that he’s losing.

Parscale played a large role in Trump’s 2016 win as the architect of his digital strategy. According to Axios’ report, there’s a reason that Parscale will remain on Team Trump despite his demotion.

“Trump really can’t fire Brad: He knows too much, and he built the digital infrastructure the campaign relies on,” Axios states.

As Axios points out, Bill Stepien, a Trump loyalist and longtime GOP operative, will be taking Parscale’s place. “Stepien worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign, then was White House political director before moving to the campaign.”

Read the full report over at Axios.