Trump lashes out at reporter after being asked about deaths of Black people from cops

Published

35 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump lashed out at a CBS News reporter who asked why Black Americans are still being killed by law enforcement.

“So are white people. What a terrible question to ask,” Trump replied to CBS’s Catherine Herridge. “More White people, by the way. More White people.”

A 2016 study showed that a disproportionate amount of people of color are killed by police, nearly three times more (2.8 times higher) than Black Americans are killed by police than whites.

CBS cited a Harvard study that looked at police brutality from 2013 to 2017 and found that there were greater numbers of white attacks by police, but that the white portion of the population is significantly higher than Black Americans. Fatalities still remained larger than attacks by police on whites.

The president went on to say that he isn’t bothered by the Confederate flag being flown at his events because it is an expression of freedom of speech.

“Well, people love it and I don’t view — I know people that like the Confederate flag and they’re not thinking about slavery,” said Trump.

See the video below:

Trump is refusing to talk with China: ‘They hit us with the plague’

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

During his interview on Tuesday with CBS News' Catherine Herridge, President Donald Trump said he does not intend to speak with China for a second round of trade talks, and blamed them for infecting America with the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm not interested right now in talking to China," said Trump. "We made a great trade deal was done, the ink wasn't even try and they hit us with the plague."

COVID-19 originated in China, with the first publicly reported cases in the city of Wuhan. However, experts believe one of the first and largest outbreaks of the virus in the United States came from Europe.

‘It’s freedom of speech’: Trump defends Confederate flag — and compares it to Black Lives Matter

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

During an interview with CBS News' Catherine Herridge on Tuesday, President Donald Trump was pressed on whether he stands by his remark in 2015 that the Confederate flag should only be displayed in museums.

Trump replied that he believes the flag "is freedom of speech" just like "Black Lives Matter or anything else you want to talk about." He declined to answer the question specifically.

The confederate flag “is freedom of speech,” Pres. Trump says when asked whether he still believes the flag belongs in a museum. “Whether it’s confederate flags or Black Lives Matter or anything else you want to talk about. It’s freedom of speech.” pic.twitter.com/WtdESdmCSy

Trump pal Ron DeSantis blasted as a ‘spoiled child’ for treating Floridians like ‘third-class citizens’

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Local politicians in Florida had harsh words for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis after the mayor of Hialeah was reportedly left out of a meeting on the state's COVID-19 outbreak.

"The mayor of Hialeah, the second-largest city in Miami-Dade County, said Tuesday that he was denied entry to a roundtable that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held with several city mayors to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic," the Miami Herald reported Tuesday.

"Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez said he didn’t receive an invitation, but Miami Mayor Francis Suarez informed him the roundtable was taking place. When Hernandez tried to walk in, he told the Miami Herald, a member of the governor’s staff told him he wasn’t invited and couldn’t enter," the newspaper reported.

Continue Reading
 
 