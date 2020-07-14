Trump lashes out at reporter after being asked about deaths of Black people from cops

President Donald Trump lashed out at a CBS News reporter who asked why Black Americans are still being killed by law enforcement.

“So are white people. What a terrible question to ask,” Trump replied to CBS’s Catherine Herridge. “More White people, by the way. More White people.”

A 2016 study showed that a disproportionate amount of people of color are killed by police, nearly three times more (2.8 times higher) than Black Americans are killed by police than whites.

CBS cited a Harvard study that looked at police brutality from 2013 to 2017 and found that there were greater numbers of white attacks by police, but that the white portion of the population is significantly higher than Black Americans. Fatalities still remained larger than attacks by police on whites.

The president went on to say that he isn’t bothered by the Confederate flag being flown at his events because it is an expression of freedom of speech.

“Well, people love it and I don’t view — I know people that like the Confederate flag and they’re not thinking about slavery,” said Trump.

