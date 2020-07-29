Trump loses in court yet again as federal judge blocks rule penalizing social services in pandemic

On Wednesday, CNN reported that a federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from enforcing the “public charge” rule attempting to punish immigrants for relying on public programs, in light of the coronavirus pandemic putting millions out of work.

“The rule makes it more difficult for immigrants to obtain legal status if they use public benefits such as Medicaid, food stamps and housing vouchers,” reported Priscilla Alvarez. “Earlier this year, the Supreme Court denied a request from New York and other states to block the rule, saying it could go into effect nationwide while legal challenges played out. The court denied the request with no noted dissents but indicated the states could go back to the lower courts, which they did.”

“What were previously theoretical harms have proven to be true. We no longer need to imagine the worst-case scenario; we are experiencing its dramatic effects in real time,” wrote Judge George Daniels. “Any policy that deters residents from seeking testing and treatment for COVID-19 increases the risk of infection for such residents and the public. Adverse government action that targets immigrants, however, is particularly dangerous during a pandemic.”

This decision comes after the Supreme Court blocked President Donald Trump’s push to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), ruling that he had not gone through the proper procedure. The administration has signaled it is still unwilling to continue fully enforcing the policy, despite the court ruling.