Trump-loving Arizona governor decries ‘smear attack’ after he’s caught on camera at party with no masks

Published

11 mins ago

on

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is accusing the media of launching a “smear attack” against him after a photographer caught him at a party in which seemingly no attendees either wore masks or adhered to social distancing guidelines.

The Arizona Republic reports that the photo, which was posted on Twitter Sunday night, “shows Ducey standing by several other people at what appears to be a backyard event, chatting near a pool and cocktail tables decorated with red and white runners.”

The governor’s office says that the photo is part of a “smear attack,” and notes that it was taken at a June 6th graduation party, which occurred before COVID-19 cases had really erupted in the state.

However, the Arizona Republic writes that the state at that time “had roughly 23,000 confirmed cases and was fast approaching 1,000 known deaths.”

Additionally, the newspaper writes that “many graduates and their families canceled or postponed celebrations” for graduations this year to prevent the spread of the virus. What’s more, the local Peoria Times newspaper reported last month that Ducey himself warned that going to graduation parties had become prime spots for the spread of the disease.

Although Ducey has not instituted a statewide face mask requirement, he has encouraged Arizona residents to wear masks when they’re outside of their homes and social distancing is not possible.

See the photo below.

Activism

‘Excessive force’: Video catches five NJ cops wrestling Black man to ground over open beer

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

Five New Jersey police officers are being accused of using excessive force after they were seen wrestling a Black man to the ground for allegedly having a open beer at a beach.

Video of the incident, which was said to have occurred at Point Pleasant, was shared on social media.

In the video, at least five officers can be seen forcing a man to the ground.

A witness later explained that the officers could have issued the man a ticket instead of arresting him.

"We watched 5 cops surround one man," the witness wrote in an Instagram post. "They stopped him for publicly drinking. One had a ticket book out & I couldn't understand why they wouldn't write him a ticket and send him on his way."

‘Clueless’ Ivanka Trump shredded for suggesting out-of-work Americans just ‘find something new’

Published

25 mins ago

on

July 14, 2020

By

The White House is backing an ad campaign intended to encourage out-of-work Americans to just "find something new" -- and it's got Ivanka Trump's fingerprints all over it.

The campaign came out of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board, which was created by President Donald Trump in 2018 and co-chaired by his eldest daughter along with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross.

“There has never been a more critical time for Americans of all ages and backgrounds to be aware of the multiple pathways to career success and gain the vocational training and skills they need to fill jobs in a changing economy,” Ivanka Trump said in announcing the campaign.

