Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-loving attorney accused of murdering federal judge’s son may also be linked to murder of his rival

Published

2 mins ago

on

According to a new report from The Daily Beast, the anti-feminist lawyer suspected in an attack on a federal judge’s family was in California when a rival attorney in the so-called men’s rights movement was ambushed in a similar fashion.

“Investigators have been tracing the movements of Roy Den Hollander since he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday morning, hours after he allegedly went to the New Jersey home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas and shot her son and her husband,” the Beast’s Michael Daley and Tracy Connor report.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In Hollander’s car they found a FedEx package addressed to Salas, as well as papers that mentioned Marc Angelucci, the activist who was murdered a week earlier at his home in Crestline, California. Detectives quickly began looking into Hollander’s travel history,” the report continues.

Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Bush DHS chief calls Trump’s Portland crackdown ‘very unsettling’

Published

1 min ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

On Wednesday, writing for The Washington Post, columnist Greg Sargent reported that former Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff, who served under President George W. Bush, is condemning the use of the DHS to suppress protests in Portland, Oregon.

“In my view, this is damaging to the department,” said Chertoff. “It undermines the credibility of the department’s principal mission.” He added that the raids were "very problematic" and "very unsettling."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump-loving attorney accused of murdering federal judge’s son may also be linked to murder of his rival

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

According to a new report from The Daily Beast, the anti-feminist lawyer suspected in an attack on a federal judge’s family was in California when a rival attorney in the so-called men's rights movement was ambushed in a similar fashion.

"Investigators have been tracing the movements of Roy Den Hollander since he was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday morning, hours after he allegedly went to the New Jersey home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas and shot her son and her husband," the Beast's Michael Daley and Tracy Connor report.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

What Trump will do if he loses is the wrong question — what matters is what his supporters will do

Published

13 mins ago

on

July 22, 2020

By

It looks like Biden will beat Trump badly and the Republicans will suffer disastrous losses across the country in November. Although the polls have just been inching toward the Democrats, suddenly articles about what Trump might do if he loses are multiplying, herehere, and here.

Trump might declare the elections fake, go on FOX News to say he had really won, call out the National Guard, barricade himself in the Oval Office, order the Secret Service to shoot Biden on sight.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image