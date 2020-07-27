Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump-loving congressman insists ‘anarcho-fascist communist’ Antifa exists because ‘they wear a uniform’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Freshman U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) is going to war against Antifa, loosely tied groups that oppose fascism, racism, and sexism, by echoing the words of President Donald Trump.

Crenshaw is closely aligned with the President Donald Trump, and on Monday told Fox News that Antifa is “basically a domestic terrorist organizations [sic].”

Exactly one year ago today Trump tweeted he was considering designating Antifa a “major Organization of Terror.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Crenshaw told “Fox & Friends” it’s “truly unbelievable” that he hears Democrats ask if Antifa even exists. He insists it does, despite the fact that there is no organizing body, no leader, but rather random groups of anti-fascism activists. But according to the Texas Republican, “of course they exist.”

Why?

“They wear a uniform, basically, they have a symbol, yes they exist,” Crenshaw exclaimed.

“Yes, they exist,” he repeated. “You can call them anarcho-fascist communists, whatever they are. In any case, they’re basically a domestic terrorist organizations. They’re destroying property, they’re hurting people, and they fundamentally want a revolution inside the United States of America and we can’t, we can’t sugar-coat this anymore.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There is no such thing as “anarcho-fascist communists,” and the term itself is an oxymoron.

As for Antifa’s “uniforms,” here’s how The New York Times describes them:

“Black work or military boots, pants, balaclavas or ski masks, gloves and jackets, North Face brand or otherwise. Gas masks, goggles and shields may be added as accessories, but the basics have stayed the same since the look’s inception.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch:

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Impeachment lawyer shreds Mueller’s ‘unforgivable’ failure in Russia probe

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

One of the House impeachment attorneys harshly criticized former special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into President Donald Trump's ties to Russia.

Norm Eisen, who assisted House Democrats during their investigation and trial, wrote a new book “A Case for the American People" that details behind-the-scenes activity during the impeachment saga and expresses his deep disappointment in Mueller, reported Politico.

"He did not finish the job," Eisen told the website. "He did not go to the limits of his prosecutorial authority. When you're facing down a criminal of the president's nature, that is unforgivable."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s decision to exclude New York from trusted traveler program driven by ‘brazen’ thirst for ‘political retaliation’: WaPo editorial

Published

35 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

Back in February, New York was removed from the federal government’s trusted traveler program. But on Thursday, July 23, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security moved to reinstate New York’s access to the program. And in a scathing editorial published on July 27, the Washington Post’s editorial board slams the Trump Administration for removing New York from the program — denouncing it as one of the Administration’s “most brazen recent acts of political retaliation.”

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Conservative media is killing Trump’s reelection campaign

Published

38 mins ago

on

July 27, 2020

By

Even close allies of Donald Trump are flummoxed about why he hadn't grasped earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic that it was in his own best interests to "at least pantomime[] a sense of command over the crisis or convey[] compassion for the millions of Americans impacted by it," according to The Washington Post. 

Part of the answer, per the report, was "his almost pathological unwillingness to admit error." But another factor was the existence of "a positive feedback loop of overly rosy assessments and data from advisers and Fox News." Trump, a malignant narcissist, is known to lash out at aides who provide him bad news so it appears that they've fed him a steady diet of the kind of Pollyannaish stories that are a mainstay of the conservative media's coverage of the pandemic, and of his regime's response to it.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image