Trump may be giving up hope for Michigan — and his campaign has ‘stopped buying ads entirely’ there: NYT

Michigan was a key state in President Donald Trump’s upset win in the 2016 election, but the New York Times reports that things are looking bleak there for him four years later.

According to the Times, Trump’s campaign has been spending progressively less on TV ads in Michigan and has even “stopped buying ads in Michigan entirely” in recent days.

“Since the end of June, Mr. Trump has spent more money on ads in 10 other states — with Michigan falling behind even much smaller states like Iowa and Nevada,” the report notes. “The Biden campaign has more than tripled what Mr. Trump spent on television in Michigan in the last month, by far the most lopsided advantage of any swing state where both are advertising.”

Trump can afford to lose Michigan and still win in the Electoral College as long as he holds on to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the other two states in the so-called “Blue Wall” in the Midwest that the president successfully breached four years ago.

“Mr. Trump faces a trifecta of troubles in Michigan, according to political strategists and state polling: reduced support among less educated white voters in a contest against Mr. Biden compared with Hillary Clinton; motivated Black voters in the state’s urban centers; and suburban voters who continue to flee Mr. Trump’s divisive brand of politics,” the Times reports.