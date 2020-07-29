Trump may be giving up hope for Michigan — and his campaign has ‘stopped buying ads entirely’ there: NYT
Michigan was a key state in President Donald Trump’s upset win in the 2016 election, but the New York Times reports that things are looking bleak there for him four years later.
According to the Times, Trump’s campaign has been spending progressively less on TV ads in Michigan and has even “stopped buying ads in Michigan entirely” in recent days.
“Since the end of June, Mr. Trump has spent more money on ads in 10 other states — with Michigan falling behind even much smaller states like Iowa and Nevada,” the report notes. “The Biden campaign has more than tripled what Mr. Trump spent on television in Michigan in the last month, by far the most lopsided advantage of any swing state where both are advertising.”
Trump can afford to lose Michigan and still win in the Electoral College as long as he holds on to Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, the other two states in the so-called “Blue Wall” in the Midwest that the president successfully breached four years ago.
“Mr. Trump faces a trifecta of troubles in Michigan, according to political strategists and state polling: reduced support among less educated white voters in a contest against Mr. Biden compared with Hillary Clinton; motivated Black voters in the state’s urban centers; and suburban voters who continue to flee Mr. Trump’s divisive brand of politics,” the Times reports.
2020 Election
2020 Election
‘These guys are making me nauseous!’ Regretful Trump voter unloads on GOP during CNN voter panel
A man who voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 told CNN this week that he not only regrets his choice, but he's also sickened by the current state of the entire Republican Party.
During a panel discussion featuring 2016 Trump voters, lifelong Republican Daniel Turner said that he would not be supporting the president again this year, while adding that he's been disgusted by the way Trump-loving Republicans like Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Ted Yoho (R-FL) have been behaving.
2020 Election
Trump is using Nixon’s playbook as America faces crisis after crisis — this historian explains why it won’t work
The year 1968 was one of the darkest in the nation’s history. With the public deeply divided over the toll of the Vietnam War (35,000 combat deaths by year’s end), the country was plunged into mourning after the murders of Dr. Martin Luther King and Robert F. Kennedy. When violent protests erupted in dozens of cities after Dr. King’s death, the Republican presidential candidate, Richard Nixon, vowed to use “law and order” to restore “traditional American” values.
Nixon’s appeal to a conservative white electorate worked. After winning a narrow victory over Hubert Humphrey (George Wallace got 13% of the vote), Nixon began a rollback of many of the Kennedy-Johnson civil rights and anti-poverty programs.