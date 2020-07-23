Quantcast
Trump might not get his COVID vaccine October surprise — but he’ll probably declare victory anyway: op-ed

Published

1 min ago

on

Writing in POLITICO this Wednesday, Adam Cancryn says that while President Trump’s odds of getting a coronavirus vaccine to tout before election day are slim, he’ll likely turn the vaccine’s development into a divisive political issue anyway.

“There is virtually no chance that the U.S. will have a proven vaccine by Election Day,” Cancryn writes, adding that it “could also take well into 2021 to produce and distribute the hundreds of millions of shots needed to inoculate the entire country.”

“Yet at the same time, drugmakers’ sprint through early clinical trials means leading vaccine candidates could begin to show indications of their effectiveness by late October, offering Trump the opportunity to seize on them as a potential game-changer,” he continues.

According to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia’s Paul Offit, if Trump declares victory solely based on the vaccine’s earliest results, that would be a “mistake.”

“That’s the concern, not that Trump might boost his poll ratings by a couple percent but that we could make a catastrophic mistake,” said John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College. “Anything in October is going to be politicized. And the last thing this pandemic needs is more politicization.”

Read the full piece over at POLITICO.


WATCH: L.A. woman throws tantrum because Black deliveryman was entering her building to drop off food

Published

17 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

On Thursday, a viral video circulated of a Los Angeles woman losing her temper because a Black Postmates deliveryman was trying to bring food to another tenant in her building.

"So you're not going to let me in to deliver this food?" asked the deliveryman. "I have the number." He moved to enter it on the keypad.

"Don't point that sh*t at me!" she snapped, referring to the phone he was using to record. "Don't deliver anything here, we don't want you here. I don't want you here. I don't want you here at all."

"There's a woman at the door," the deliveryman told the tenant through the intercom.

Trump floating ‘racist theory’ to explain new COVID-19 outbreaks he helped cause: MSNBC’s Morning Joe

Published

51 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough called out President Donald Trump for trotting out a new "racist theory" to explain the recent surge in coronavirus cases -- especially in states run by Republican governors.

The president pushed for states to reopen their economies back in the spring, and GOP governors in Florida and Georgia were among the earliest and most aggressive, but Trump on Wednesday blamed the explosion of new cases there on Mexico and Black Lives Matter protests.

"He has a new theory of the case, at least, and it is a racist theory that the coronavirus spikes that are being caused because people blindly following his lead have been contemptuous of wearing masks, social distancing, of stay-at-home orders has caused the spread in their states," the "Morning Joe" host said. "But he's blaming black and brown people, blaming Black Lives Matter protests, when it's interesting that New York City, the epicenter of the protests, the lowest [case totals] since March 18."

The coronavirus is keeping Texas prisoners who’ve been approved for parole behind bars

Published

51 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

Thousands of parole-approved prisoners remain locked up during the public health crisis. The coronavirus has delayed pre-release programs and kept people set to go home inside infected prisons.

Thousands of Texas prisoners are stuck in limbo during the public health disaster, approved for parole yet still sitting inside disease-prone lockups as the coronavirus rages across the state.

Many have been waiting six months or longer for release. During that time, Texas has seen more state prisoners die with the virus than any other state prison system in America.

