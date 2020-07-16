Trump mocked after failed rally showing trucks weighed down with ‘regulations’ — but the trucks weren’t actually weighed down

President Donald Trump’s White House tried to hold a rally to denounce regulations, using two large pick-up trucks, one red and one blue. The blue one was “weighed down” by the “regulations,” where the red one was not. The problem, however, is that the trucks looked exactly the same with and without the alleged “weight.”

On South Lawn, WH seeks to make a political point by setting up a crane lifting the weights of regulation from the bed of a "red" truck, while showing the burden of regulations weighing down a "blue" truck. pic.twitter.com/OoWmRPnWum — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 16, 2020

The failure by the White House to properly illustrate their point was another point of humor for those watching on Twitter. It served as a metaphor for a president who can’t even tell the difference between a success or a failure.

Meanwhile, the country was reaching 140,000 dead Americans due to the coronavirus.

See the comments below:

And an overview of our PPE shortage — Eric Barnes (@ericcbarnes) July 16, 2020

Not accurate until the red truck burst into flame, spewing toxic smoke into the air while being being towed through the nearest park by Vladimir Putin, running over Americas while Trump and the Republicans rob the corpses of the victims. — Robbie "Always In Quarantine" Wallis (@Robbie_Wallis1) July 16, 2020

Because why should we tell companies they can't use lead and arsenic in everything. /s — GeekGirlForever (@scifichick25) July 16, 2020

I’d respect him more if he just said “I like trucks. Here are some trucks I like.” — James Felton (@JimMFelton) July 16, 2020

Trump wanted to play with trucks. This is a shitshow of epic proportions all while ignoring the pandemic that destroyed the economy. Trump's idea of lifting regulations is to shift the burdens of pollution on to those unable to protect themselves so millionaires like Trump profit — lawhawk #maskingforafriend (@lawhawk) July 16, 2020

This addresses the Covid pandemic how exactly? — katieRN (@katieRN) July 16, 2020

(Trump earlier in the day, playing with Tonka Trucks in the Oval Office) "I like Trucks. I want Trucks in the Rose Garden today! Let's say a Red Truck and a Blue Truck. And a Crane! HONK HONK!" — Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) July 16, 2020

There is actually a story about toy trucks in Mary Trumps book. You should give it a read 😂. Not joking btw. There is actually a story about how Donald used to torment his younger brother by hiding his favorite toy truck. — Cole Neuman ✊✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿🏳️‍🌈 (@neumanthehuman) July 16, 2020

Did my tax dollars pay for this? 'Cause I swear this looks like a campaign ad to me. — Kate Eads (@KateEads) July 16, 2020

WTF??? He can’t even make the point he’s trying to make. Everything about this is absurd. Trucks? Is he selling them too? — Voodoo Trump (@BestTrumpVoodoo) July 16, 2020

For this to be accurate, the crane needs to replace the weights of regulation on the "red" truck with 137,000 dead bodies. #PressBriefing — Social✽Fly (Gov Cuomo's #StayAtHome Girlfriend) (@socflyny) July 16, 2020

Geezus this is embarrassing and unprofessional and insane and just reeks of desperation and ineptitude. — Ashlie Weeks (@ashlie_weeks) July 16, 2020

Wow in the middle of a pandemic. And if it were accurate, the red truck would be Russian, on fire, full of holes, with a cargo of vials of fatal diseases, all about to explode, and the driver would not survive. — Professor Wolfenstein 🇺🇸🇵🇱🇮🇪 (@SylvrewolfeP) July 16, 2020

His base doesn’t understand that the regulations are in place to protect workers and consumers.

Deregulation saves corporations money, doesn’t create more jobs or higher pay, just makes the rest of us less safe and less healthy. — Tons of Collusion & Obstruction (@VoteBlue_2020) July 16, 2020

Can someone tell me why Trump is giving a speech in between 2 pickup trucks? 🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/PiX6MkugBe — DesiBAE aka Big Horchata (@sarcasticstyle) July 16, 2020

Trump isn't doing anything to stop thousands of Americans dying of coronavirus so he's in the backyard playing with trucks https://t.co/K01WKCi9WG — Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) July 16, 2020

