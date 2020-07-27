Trump mocked for canceling throwing out Yankees’ opening pitch ‘because of my strong focus on the China virus’
President Donald Trump this week arranged to throw out next month’s opening pitch at Yankee Stadium, just as Dr. Anthony Fauci announced he would be doing so this past week at Major League Baseball’s opening day.
But now Trump, who loves nothing more than to be the center of attention, has just canceled – claiming he’s too busy because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th. We will make it later in the season!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020
Not many believed him.
Trump spends a good portion of each day tweeting and watching cable news, and usually has nothing on his public schedule until around noon.
And given the White House saw fit to makes available to far right wing cable media outlet OANN, just 24 hours ago, this photo of the President golfing with Brett Favre, being too busy to go to a Yankees’ game doesn’t sound plausible, as many noted.
Brett LOVES Wisconsin, Mississippi and Minnesota. A good golfer – hits it LONG! https://t.co/JcBJJEWI0X
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020
Here’s what some are saying:
Dude, you are literally playing golf this weekend.
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 26, 2020
It’s why I always keep a pail next to me when I read your tweets. I have when I have to clean lunch up off the floor. Golf much?
— Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) July 26, 2020
Dude. You golf on the regular.
— Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) July 26, 2020
Trump doesn’t want to throw out the first pitch because he knows the baseball players will be kneeling. He can’t deal with peaceful protests.
— Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 26, 2020
“China Virus”
Imagine being this proud of being a freaking racist.
But here we are.
— Angela Belcamino (@AngelaBelcamino) July 26, 2020
LMAO, “strong focus???”
You were golfing with Brett Favre while the country was approaching 150,000 COVID-19 deaths.
ADMIT IT — you’re too chickenshit to throw out a pitch at an EMPTY stadium!!!!
What a sad, pathetic clown. pic.twitter.com/yjAkqDyIS9
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 26, 2020
Tweets the busy guy from his New Jersey golf course. He cant handle the fact that both teams will be taking a knee- even if before the anthem.
— Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) July 26, 2020
Dude you literally golfed yesterday. No one fucking buys this.
— Clue Heywood (@ClueHeywood) July 26, 2020
Lol. Nobody wants you. pic.twitter.com/yIBZ6wouvj
— Republicans for Joe Biden (@RepsForBiden) July 26, 2020
COVID-19
Saudi Arabia gears up for downsized hajj
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday begins hosting the annual hajj pilgrimage, dramatically downscaled due to the coronavirus pandemic that has barred millions of international pilgrims for the first time in modern history.
Up to 10,000 people residing in the kingdom will participate in the Muslim ritual, a tiny fraction of the 2.5 million that attended last year, after what many saw as an opaque selection process that left a wave of applicants rejected.
The foreign press are barred from this year's hajj, usually a huge global media event, as the government tightens access to the holy city of Mecca and puts in place strict health restrictions to prevent a virus outbreak during the five-day pilgrimage -- a key pillar of Islam.
COVID-19
Hong Kong orders mandatory mask wearing to combat new virus wave
Everyone in Hong Kong will have to wear masks in public from Wednesday, authorities said, as they unveiled the city's toughest social distancing measures yet to combat a new wave of coronavirus infections.
"The epidemic situation in Hong Kong is remarkably severe," Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung told reporters Monday as he announced new measures, including a ban on more than two people gathering in public and restaurants only being allowed to serve takeaway meals.
The densely packed financial hub was one of the first places hit by the coronavirus when it emerged from China, but initially had remarkable success in controlling the outbreak.
Breaking Banner
John Oliver takes down Fox News’ Sean Hannity for focusing on petty infractions as proof of the downfall of American society
Sunday's "Last Week Tonight" with John Oliver began with a takedown of Fox News hosts for clutching their parts and collapsing on a fainting couch about graffiti on courthouses.
At the top of his show, Oliver explained that the protests in Portland have been described by President Donald Trump and his Fox News campaign surrogates as being the downfall of society. He showed the recent clip of a Navy veteran being beaten with nightsticks and sprayed in the face with teargas when he was calmly trying to have a conversation with the agents.
"Wow! That is intense," Oliver said after showing the footage. "And frankly, it says so much about the country right now when CNN will show federal agents treating a human being like a piñata, yet censor that same man for rightfully telling those agents to f*ck the f*ck off."