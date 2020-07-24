Quantcast
Trump mocked for misunderstanding 'cancel culture' – and how bills become laws

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump is being ridiculed after posting a tweet claiming the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee will block a provision in the $741 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that strips the names of Confederate soldiers who fought against the United States in the Civil War from U.S. military bases. Trump, who is waging a racist battle to win re-election vehemently opposes removing their names.

The president is also getting some well-deserved ribbing for trying to jump on the bandwagon of conservative attacks on what they call “cancel culture,” without understanding what it actually means.

The Senate version of the NDAA passed by an overwhelming 86-14. The House version passed by a similarly huge margin, 295-125.

Both the House and Senate margins are veto-proof, leading many to ask what Trump is talking about.

There’s little to no chance the provision to strip away the names of traitors to the union will be stripped out.

Noting that Chairman Inhofe “doesn’t have some special veto in the process,” CNN’s Jake Tapper responded to Trump’s tweet explaining how the process actually works:

U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego, Democrat of Arizona, put it more succinctly: Inhofe “doesn’t have magic powers to get rid of it.”

Politico Congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio makes clear some are questioning if Trump understands how bills become law:

And it doesn’t look like Inhofe is disappointed with the bill:

Others, meanwhile, focused on Trump wrongly invoking the “cancel culture” slur.

In short, cancel culture doesn’t apply to the dead. Cancel culture is how those respond to being held accountable for offensive opinions or beliefs – like supporting slave owners, white supremacists, and traitors to the republic.

On the other hand, maybe Trump actually loves “cancel culture.”

 


