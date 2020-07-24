Trump mocked for misunderstanding ‘cancel culture’ – and how bills become laws

President Donald Trump is being ridiculed after posting a tweet claiming the Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee will block a provision in the $741 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that strips the names of Confederate soldiers who fought against the United States in the Civil War from U.S. military bases. Trump, who is waging a racist battle to win re-election vehemently opposes removing their names.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president is also getting some well-deserved ribbing for trying to jump on the bandwagon of conservative attacks on what they call “cancel culture,” without understanding what it actually means.

I spoke to highly respected (Chairman) Senator @JimInhofe, who has informed me that he WILL NOT be changing the names of our great Military Bases and Forts, places from which we won two World Wars (and more!). Like me, Jim is not a believer in “Cancel Culture”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2020

The Senate version of the NDAA passed by an overwhelming 86-14. The House version passed by a similarly huge margin, 295-125.

Both the House and Senate margins are veto-proof, leading many to ask what Trump is talking about.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s little to no chance the provision to strip away the names of traitors to the union will be stripped out.

Noting that Chairman Inhofe “doesn’t have some special veto in the process,” CNN’s Jake Tapper responded to Trump’s tweet explaining how the process actually works:

Not sure what this means. The bill heads to conference committee where a bipartisan group from House/Senate negotiate it, then gets voted on again, then heads to Resolute Desk. But that provision is anticipated to survive. Inhofe doesn’t have some special veto in the process. https://t.co/avfhlCI6WQ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Representative Ruben Gallego, Democrat of Arizona, put it more succinctly: Inhofe “doesn’t have magic powers to get rid of it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Defense Budget passed with Veto proof majorities in both House and Senate. Senator Inhofe is one of many conferees to the Conference Committee he doesn’t have magic powers to get rid of it. The Confederate Generals lose….again. https://t.co/L1DjPI8iIs — Ruben Gallego (@RubenGallego) July 24, 2020

Politico Congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio makes clear some are questioning if Trump understands how bills become law:

ADVERTISEMENT

Does the president think that Jim Inhofe can single-handedly, retroactively amend a bill after passage? The Senate passed the NDAA yesterday with a veto-proof supermajority. The bill mandates that the Confederate names be removed within three years.https://t.co/EbjXyaFpFm — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) July 24, 2020

And it doesn’t look like Inhofe is disappointed with the bill:

Great news! The #FY21NDAA just passed the Senate with an overwhelming vote of 86-14! pic.twitter.com/cvTaLFGd2C — Sen. Jim Inhofe (@JimInhofe) July 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Others, meanwhile, focused on Trump wrongly invoking the “cancel culture” slur.

In short, cancel culture doesn’t apply to the dead. Cancel culture is how those respond to being held accountable for offensive opinions or beliefs – like supporting slave owners, white supremacists, and traitors to the republic.

Senator Snowball and you don’t think the Confederacy should be canceled? Well, of course not, because they owned other human beings, but the people they owned were Black human beings, so that wouldn’t bother you one bit. — JRehling (@JRehling) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE someone ask Trump what “Cancel Culture” is— I need to see this! — LE Mae (@WhoDatLisa) July 24, 2020

imagine being this proud of being on the side of traitors who fought against the united states and for the right to own people — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Confederates were literally traitors who renounced their American citizenship and killed hundreds of thousands of Americans in a brutal war against my country, fought because Confederates wanted to keep enslaving humans. (Sound familiar?) — Michael Okuda (@MikeOkuda) July 24, 2020

1. You haven’t fought in ANY wars.

2. You insulted the POW’s who actually DID.

3. You don’t even give a damn about the soldiers who had bounties placed on their heads by Putin. We are CANCELING you in November, Spanky. — BrooklynDad_Defiant Rep John Lewis! (@mmpadellan) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Well Don, cancel “culture” is a fantasy made up by your GOP sycophants. Telling the truth is not erasure, it’s correction. What WILL happen is a mass cancellation of many GOP seats come Nov 3rd. — Lee-Marie Bartow (@LeeLee2k) July 24, 2020

can’t believe that this is what trump thinks “cancel culture” is but ok. Ffs https://t.co/qRWdnh3Du8 — 🌵 (@tweetsbyteak) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

On the other hand, maybe Trump actually loves “cancel culture.”