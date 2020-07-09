Quantcast
Trump officials demanded the Army 'dig for misconduct' to justify firing Lt. Col. Vindman

Published

1 min ago

on

This week, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman willingly left the Army after decades of honorable service. He cited a concerted campaign of “bullying” from the highest branches of power in the United States, and now more details are becoming known.

A New Yorker report revealed that top aides to President Donald Trump were told that they needed to find dirt on Vindman that could justify the firing of the decorated war hero.

“Vindman expected to go to the National War College this fall—a low-profile assignment—then take another foreign posting,” the New Yorker reported. “But, in a final act of revenge, the White House recently made clear that Trump opposed Vindman’s promotion. Senior Administration officials told [Defense Secretary Mark] Esper and Ryan McCarthy, the Secretary of the Army, to dig for misconduct that would justify blocking Vindman’s promotion. They couldn’t find anything, multiple sources told me. Others in the military chain of command began to warn Vindman that he would never be deployable overseas again—despite his language skills and regional expertise.”

Vindman’s crime was complying with a subpoena.

Read the full report from the New Yorker.


