Trump only had one strategy for addressing the coronavirus pandemic — and it backfired: conservative columnist

Writing in the Washington Post this Thursday, Jennifer Rubin says that President Trump has a single strategy left when it comes to combating coronavirus: denial.

Now, Rubin writes, Trump’s “magical thinking” has betrayed him.

“For months and months, Trump denigrated mask-wearing. His followers mocked and sneered at those who took the single easiest and most effective step to try to contain the virus. On Wednesday, his thickheaded lackey, Gov. Brian Kemp (R) of Georgia, banned localities from instituting their own mask mandates, despite a surge of cases in his state (on Wednesday, more than 3,800 new cases were reported in Georgia, the result of prematurely reopening to satisfy the Trumpian cult). Kemp’s order landed despite mask-wearing pleas from CDC Director Robert Redfield, who told us that the virus would be stopped in its tracks in a matter of weeks if we did so.”

As the pandemic worsened, Trump’s response was to react “disengagement, denial and delay,” making matters worse across the nation, Rubin writes.

“He is incapable of doing his job, the result of which has been an upsurge in coronavirus cases and, inevitably, more deaths.”

Read the full op-ed over at The Washington Post.