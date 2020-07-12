Quantcast
Trump Organization planning ‘high-end’ retirement community — with 225 properties — on foreign soil: report

The Trump Organization is planning a massive real estate development, according to a new report by Martyn McLaughlin in The Scotsman.

“In what would be one of the most ambitious and expensive foreign projects undertaken by Donald Trump’s family business since he assumed the presidency, his company has commissioned a detailed masterplan to develop as many as 225 properties, as well as leisure facilities and shops, on an expanse of rolling farmland adjacent to Turnberry’s lauded Ailsa course, a four-time host of golf’s Open Championship,” the Scottish newspaper reported.

“Given the Trump Organisation has yet to formally submit a planning application, it has not announced the project or publicised its intentions. But Scotland on Sunday has obtained a series of documents prepared on its behalf by an architectural practice and one of the nation’s leading planning lawyers. Together, they spell out the company’s grand ambitions for the 114 year old resort, arguably the most prestigious of all Trump’s properties,” The Scotsman reported. “A key selling point put forward by the Trump Organisation’s architects is the creation of ‘high-end private residential homes for retirement living,’ which it says would offer ‘permanent tranquility and respite’ and help address a ‘social need’ amongst an ageing population.”

McLaughlin laid out a thread on Twitter laying out his reporting:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
