Trump pal Kanye West announces 2020 presidential campaign in 4th of July message
Kanye West announced a 2020 presidential bid on Independence Day.
West infamously referred to his red “Make America Great Again” hat as his “Superman cape” and dropped an F-bomb in the Oval Office while voicing his support for the president.
Kanye runs up to President Trump to give him a hug. pic.twitter.com/2HF8R1qlmc
— Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) October 11, 2018
West’s White House antics were mocked by NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” in the show’s cold open.
But West is now apparently running against Trump.
“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West posted on Twitter.
We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION
— ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020
Watch Chris Redd portray West while Alec Baldwin plays Trump on SNL:
2020 Election
Montana GOP ticket sidelined after exposure to COVID-positive Trump, Jr. girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle: report
The Montana Republican Party is facing a crisis after multiple members of the ticket were potentially exposed to COVID-19.
"Montana gubernatorial candidate Rep. Greg Gianforte and his running mate, Kristen Juras, confirmed Saturday they will self-quarantine after Gianforte's wife, Susan, and Juras attended an event last week with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has since tested positive for COVID-19," KBZK-TV reported Saturday.
Gianforte is currently Montana's lone congressional representative. He is not running for reelection as he's running for governor. In June, the Montana GOP nominated State Auditor Matt Rosendale to replace him.
2020 Election
Trump’s presidency has accelerated the predicted collapse of the Republican Party: columnist
Citing the work of a University of a Washington political scientist, the Washington Post's Dana Milbank said Donald Trump and his racist rhetoric has accelerated the decline of the Republican party in a country that is seeing major demographic changes and because white voters are increasingly turned off by it.
As Milbank wrote, four years ago Christopher Parker, who is Black, predicted a Trump candidacy would "do more to advance racial understanding than the election of Barack Obama.”
2020 Election
Trump and his lackeys are too delusional to turn around their flailing campaign
Welcome to another edition of What Fresh Hell?, Raw Story’s roundup of news items that might have become controversies under another regime, but got buried – or were at least under-appreciated – due to the daily firehose of political pratfalls, unhinged tweet storms and other sundry embarrassments coming out of the current White House.
When pundits point out that with four months to go until Election Day, it isn't too late for Trump to turn his campaign around, what they're really saying is that there's sufficient time left on the calendar for a candidate who grasped why he or she was losing to change course and abandon a clearly failing strategy.