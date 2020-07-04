Trump pal Kanye West announces 2020 presidential campaign in 4th of July message

Kanye West announced a 2020 presidential bid on Independence Day.

West infamously referred to his red “Make America Great Again” hat as his “Superman cape” and dropped an F-bomb in the Oval Office while voicing his support for the president.

Kanye runs up to President Trump to give him a hug. pic.twitter.com/2HF8R1qlmc — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) October 11, 2018

West’s White House antics were mocked by NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” in the show’s cold open.

But West is now apparently running against Trump.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States,” West posted on Twitter.

Watch Chris Redd portray West while Alec Baldwin plays Trump on SNL: