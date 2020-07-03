Quantcast
Trump plans to attack the ‘left wing mob’ in culture war tirade at Mount Rushmore: report

1 min ago

On Friday evening, President Donald Trump will deliver a Fourth of July speech in front of Mount Rushmore. And according to ABC News reporter Will Steakin, the president plans to use the speech to engage in culture war saber-rattling, attacking the “left wing mob” for pushing to remove Confederate statues and other monuments that glorify racist aspects of American history.

Trump has increasingly leaned into defending these monuments in the wake of the George Floyd protests, baselessly accusing critics of seeking to wipe out American history. He has even threatened to veto the annual defense budget if it requires the renaming of military bases named for Confederate officers.

Recent polls have shown a shift in public attitude, with a majority now supporting the removal of Confederate monuments.


‘Reprehensible’ cops fired for reenacting chokehold at memorial site: ‘A crime against humanity and decency’

7 mins ago

July 3, 2020

Four former police officers are out of work over "reprehensible" photos taken at a memorial site where a 23-year-old Black man was killed by police while walking home.

"Aurora’s interim police chief on Friday fired two of the three officers who posed for a photo last October reenacting a chokehold at the site of Elijah McClain’s violent arrest — the third officer already had resigned — and terminated another officer who received the photo," The Denver Post reported Friday. "That officer, Jason Rosenblatt, was one of the three officers involved in McClain’s death last summer."

DC police union buried in mockery after accidentally revealing their own incompetence in stopping crime

48 mins ago

July 3, 2020

On Friday, the Twitter account for the Washington, D.C. police union posted statistics on a recent upswing in crime rates in the area — trying to imply that police accountability reforms in the wake of the George Floyd killing are preventing officers from doing their jobs.

YoY Crime Stats in DC 6/3 - 7/3

Homicide ⬆️28%Armed Robbery ⬆️33%Shootings ⬆️41%Burglary ⬆️45%Stolen Auto ⬆️45%

This is what ‘knee-jerk’ policies look like in your neighborhood.

WATCH: Trump advisor trashes Dr. Fauci — while pushing coronavirus conspiracy theories

57 mins ago

July 3, 2020

White House economic advisor Peter Navarro pushed several conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 pandemic as the administration attempts to deflect blame for America responding to coronavirus worse than any other developed country.

At one point in the interview, MSNBC's Ali Velshi had to ask, "What are you talking about?"

Navarro harshly criticized Dr. Tony Fauci, who is one of his colleagues in the administration.

And he tried to blame the "Chinese Communist Party" for the disease, saying "they spawned the virus, they hid virus, they sent hundreds of thousands of Chinese nationalists over here to seed and spread the virus before we knew."

