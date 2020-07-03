Trump plans to attack the ‘left wing mob’ in culture war tirade at Mount Rushmore: report

On Friday evening, President Donald Trump will deliver a Fourth of July speech in front of Mount Rushmore. And according to ABC News reporter Will Steakin, the president plans to use the speech to engage in culture war saber-rattling, attacking the “left wing mob” for pushing to remove Confederate statues and other monuments that glorify racist aspects of American history.

Trump Rushmore speech will slam “left wing mob” trying to tear down “our history,” campaign official briefed tells @ABC News POTUS will argue “left wing mob” and “cancel culture” are pushing “totalitarian behavior…completely alien to American life,” source said (not excerpts) — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) July 3, 2020

The president will “tell the truth about America’s history and he will tell the truth about those trying to tear it down and divide our country,” the senior Trump campaign official said of tonight’s Rushmore speech — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) July 3, 2020

Trump has increasingly leaned into defending these monuments in the wake of the George Floyd protests, baselessly accusing critics of seeking to wipe out American history. He has even threatened to veto the annual defense budget if it requires the renaming of military bases named for Confederate officers.

Recent polls have shown a shift in public attitude, with a majority now supporting the removal of Confederate monuments.