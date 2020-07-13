Trump promotes tweet that accuses the CDC and doctors of ‘lying’ about COVID-19 to hurt his campaign

President Donald Trump on Monday promoted a tweet from former “Love Connection” host Chuck Woolery that accused doctors of “lying” about the novel coronavirus to hurt his chances of winning re-election later this year.

“The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19,” Woolery wrote in his tweet. “Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most ,that we are told to trust. I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it.”

The president has been feuding more with his own government’s experts about the state of the pandemic in the United States, and his own aides have even started circulating an opposition research file about Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for getting some things wrong in the past when talking about the novel coronavirus.