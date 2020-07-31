Trump rages at Black congressman for calling out his failures at House coronavirus hearing

President Donald Trump was not happy to see Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) calling out the American government’s failures to contain the novel coronavirus.

After Clyburn displayed a chart showing that cases in the United States had surged even as cases in European countries were under control, the president took to Twitter to attack the congressman, who serves as the Chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

“Somebody please tell Congressman Clyburn, who doesn’t have a clue, that the chart he put up indicating more CASES for the U.S. than Europe, is because we do MUCH MORE testing than any other country in the World,” the president wrote. “If we had no testing, or bad testing, we would show very few CASES.”

Trump went on to attack Democrats for not doing more to praise his work in containing a pandemic that has left 150,000 Americans dead in just five months.

“Our massive testing capability, rather than being praised, is used by the Lamestream Media and their partner, the Do Nothing Radical Left Democrats, as a point of scorn,” the president wrote. “This testing, and what we have so quickly done, is used as a Fake News weapon. Sad!”

Despite the president’s claims, however, the rise of COVID cases in the United States is not solely due to increased testing capacity, as the country’s positivity rate has also risen alongside test totals.