Trump rages at Black congressman for calling out his failures at House coronavirus hearing

Published

35 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was not happy to see Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) calling out the American government’s failures to contain the novel coronavirus.

After Clyburn displayed a chart showing that cases in the United States had surged even as cases in European countries were under control, the president took to Twitter to attack the congressman, who serves as the Chairman of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

“Somebody please tell Congressman Clyburn, who doesn’t have a clue, that the chart he put up indicating more CASES for the U.S. than Europe, is because we do MUCH MORE testing than any other country in the World,” the president wrote. “If we had no testing, or bad testing, we would show very few CASES.”

Trump went on to attack Democrats for not doing more to praise his work in containing a pandemic that has left 150,000 Americans dead in just five months.

“Our massive testing capability, rather than being praised, is used by the Lamestream Media and their partner, the Do Nothing Radical Left Democrats, as a point of scorn,” the president wrote. “This testing, and what we have so quickly done, is used as a Fake News weapon. Sad!”

Despite the president’s claims, however, the rise of COVID cases in the United States is not solely due to increased testing capacity, as the country’s positivity rate has also risen alongside test totals.


Sheriffs test positive for coronavirus after vowing not to enforce mask orders

Published

7 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

A number of sheriffs are refusing to enforce coronavirus mask orders and lockdowns, and now some of them are becoming infected with the potentially deadly virus.

Their defiance of statewide orders echoes the right-wing "constitutional sheriff" movement whose adherents refuse to enforce gun laws, and is based on the fallacious claim that county sheriffs are the highest constitutional authorities in the nation, reported The Guardian.

Trump’s racist appeal to suburban whites could have a boomerang effect: columnist

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 31, 2020

By

Suburbs in America are filled with white people who claim to support progressive causes, but when it comes concrete local issues as opposed to abstract national ones, "white liberals are often more keen to acknowledge their privileges than to forfeit them," Eric Levitz writes this Friday in The Daily Beast.

On Wednesday, President Trump vowed to protect “all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream” from being “bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood.” According to Levitz, Trump's words were designed to appeal to white liberals who share his sentiment privately rather than publicly.

