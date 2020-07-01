Quantcast
Trump rages at Fifth Avenue Black Lives Matter sign that will ‘denigrate’ the ‘luxury’ area around Trump Tower

4 mins ago

President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused New York City of “denigrating” the area around Trump Tower by painting a “Black Lives Matter” sign on 5th Avenue.

Writing on Twitter, the president complained that the sign was supposedly an attack on law enforcement officers, and then went on to say it would harm his brand by being painted so close to his signature building.

“NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the NYC Mayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue,” the president wrote. “Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street.”

The president has posted five different tweets so far on Wednesday, and none of them have mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic that is infecting an average of more than 40,000 Americans every day, and that has so far killed more than 127,000 U.S. residents.


Ohio ice cream shop begs customers to stop berating teenager workers for wearing masks

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

A northern Ohio ice cream shop is begging its customers to stop berating teenage workers for wearing masks.

Workers at Mootown Creamery in Berea are wearing masks to slow the spread of coronavirus, but the shop's owner asked customers to stop mistreating the mostly teenage girls who serve up ice cream, milkshakes and other treats, reported WJW-TV.

“Do you know how hard it is to work a summer rush in a face mask?" the shop's owner posted on Facebook. "With a line of customers to the door, some waiting outside, online orders dinging on a tablet, the phone ringing off the hook — and then have a customer throw a temper tantrum in the store calling the girls ‘paranoid’ or ‘anti-American’ or even worse – CUSS AT THEM!"

Texas’ Lt. Gov blasts Fauci as coronavirus surges in his state: ‘I don’t need his advice anymore’

Published

32 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Texas recently reported a record-breaking 6,975 new infections of coronavirus. But Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says he will not be taking the advice of top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

“Locking down doesn’t work! If it did, [California and New York] would be doing better than Texas," Patrick told Fox News' Laura Ingraham. "Fauci said today that he’s concerned about states like Texas that skipped over certain things. He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. We haven’t skipped over anything. The only thing I’m skipping over is listening to him. … He has been wrong every time on every issue. I don’t need his advice anymore."

