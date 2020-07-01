Trump rages at Fifth Avenue Black Lives Matter sign that will ‘denigrate’ the ‘luxury’ area around Trump Tower

President Donald Trump on Wednesday accused New York City of “denigrating” the area around Trump Tower by painting a “Black Lives Matter” sign on 5th Avenue.

Writing on Twitter, the president complained that the sign was supposedly an attack on law enforcement officers, and then went on to say it would harm his brand by being painted so close to his signature building.

ADVERTISEMENT

“NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the NYC Mayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue,” the president wrote. “Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street.”

The president has posted five different tweets so far on Wednesday, and none of them have mentioned the COVID-19 pandemic that is infecting an average of more than 40,000 Americans every day, and that has so far killed more than 127,000 U.S. residents.