Trump rants about boaters after reporter confronts him about falling poll numbers
President Donald Trump on Monday was asked about his sagging poll numbers as the coronavirus pandemic pummels America.
“Mr. President, your poll numbers suffered in recent months because of your handling on the pandemic,” a reporter noted. “What’s your plan going forward to prove Americans that you’re the right person?”
“I think the polls numbers are very good,” Trump replied, seemingly ignoring all public polling on the 2020 presidential campaign.
“The poll numbers we have are very good,” Trump claimed, without offering any evidence to dispute the consensus of public polling.
“We’re leading in North Carolina, we’re leading in Pennsylvania, we’re leading in Arizona — our numbers — we’re leading in Arizona,” he argued. “We’re leading nicely in Florida. I think our poll numbers are very good.”
“I mean, we get a lot of suppression polls, we get a lot of fake polls just like we have fake news, it’s a terrible thing,” Trump claimed.
Trump then used anecdotes from videos he had viewed online to discount statistically-relevant polling.
“When you look at Florida as an example, you have thousands of boats out on the ocean, out on the intercoastal,” Trump argued. “You look at other states, where likewise, you have thousands of boats and they’re all waving the Trump sign, the Trump/Pence sign, and they’re so proud.”
“Thousands and thousands and you’ve seen it, where you have “Bikers for Trump” with lines that are miles long on highways going along on weekends,” the argued.
The president did not explain how a small number of the electorate own a boat or motorcycle.
2020 Election
Trump ripped for falsely claiming ‘unfair’ Twitter trends are illegal: ‘You don’t know how anything works’
President Donald Trump has spent a large amount of time during his presidency voicing his opinions on Twitter.
Trump's Twitter audience, which now numbers over 84 million accounts, are greeted with a barrage of commentary from the president on topics that tend to focus on his perceived enemies, TV ratings, polling of GOP voters and Trump's perceived victimhood.
On Monday, however, Trump lashed out at the Twitter's trending topics, arguing that the conversation on the platform is unfavorable to him and even illegal.
2020 Election
Trump rants about boaters after reporter confronts him about falling poll numbers
President Donald Trump on Monday was asked about his sagging poll numbers as the coronavirus pandemic pummels America.
"Mr. President, your poll numbers suffered in recent months because of your handling on the pandemic," a reporter noted. "What's your plan going forward to prove Americans that you're the right person?"
"I think the polls numbers are very good," Trump replied, seemingly ignoring all public polling on the 2020 presidential campaign.
"The poll numbers we have are very good," Trump claimed, without offering any evidence to dispute the consensus of public polling.
2020 Election
Conservative media is killing Trump’s reelection campaign
Even close allies of Donald Trump are flummoxed about why he hadn't grasped earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic that it was in his own best interests to "at least pantomime[] a sense of command over the crisis or convey[] compassion for the millions of Americans impacted by it," according to The Washington Post.
Part of the answer, per the report, was "his almost pathological unwillingness to admit error." But another factor was the existence of "a positive feedback loop of overly rosy assessments and data from advisers and Fox News." Trump, a malignant narcissist, is known to lash out at aides who provide him bad news so it appears that they've fed him a steady diet of the kind of Pollyannaish stories that are a mainstay of the conservative media's coverage of the pandemic, and of his regime's response to it.