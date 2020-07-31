Trump responds to Obama’s eulogy: I did much more for minorities than he did
In the wake of former President Barack Obama’s widely-revered eulogy at the funeral for the late U.S. Representative John Lewis, President Trump was asked by a reporter this Friday about his thoughts on Obama’s record when it comes to minorities.
“Well, he did a bad job for minorities,” Trump said. “I did much more for minorities than he did.”
Trump went on to say that he did a much better job than Obama “by far” for “African Americans, for Asian Americans, for women, for any group you look at — far better than Obama did.”
Watch:
President Trump reaction to President Obama: "He did a bad job for minorities. I did much more for minorities than he did." pic.twitter.com/nNv6PnPf4O
— CSPAN (@cspan) July 31, 2020
