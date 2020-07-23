Trump ridiculed after cancelling another campaign rally as coronavirus surges in Florida

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he was canceling his Republican National Convention acceptance speech in Jacksonville due to the spread of coronavirus in the state.

While Trump has sought to get back on the campaign trail, he has not held one of his signature campaign rallies since the debacle in Tulsa, when he failed to fill the arena his campaign had rented.

A rally planned for New Hampshire was also canceled.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Trump is canceling part of his convention because of the threat posed by the virus while also pushing schools to reopen at the same time. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 23, 2020

Joint statement from Mayor Lenny Curry and Sheriff Mike Williams: pic.twitter.com/4E55XeOos3 — City of Jacksonville (COJ) (@CityofJax) July 23, 2020

So Trump cancels the GOP convention due to health risks from the coronavirus, then immediately pivots to why kids need to go back to schools — Jon Passantino (@passantino) July 23, 2020

Doesn't exactly scream "this is going well" when you have to cancel the convention portion you moved to another state because the other state wasn't loose enough with its standards. — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) July 23, 2020

Move comes after Q poll showed 59% disapproval in Florida over his handling of the virus and said he was down 51-38 to Biden in race in the state. https://t.co/ywxPvMlAzt — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 23, 2020

The rich kid you knew in high school who couldn’t get anybody to come to a party no matter how much of daddy’s money he spent? That’s the @GOP Convention. — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) July 23, 2020

Like, literally walked away from NC other than first night because Cooper wouldn't promise him no social distancing. Forced them to go to Jacksonville. They've spent time and money on this. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 23, 2020

It is smart public health policy to not go to Jacksonville – safer for conventioneers and residents. It also fits with Trump aides' hopes of keeping him on message for next 3 months, which will include showing him media coverage of how this decision "is playing." — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 23, 2020

Let's be clear on what Donald Trump said today. Due to the #CoronaVirus it is not safe enough to hold the Republican convention But it is safe enough for Donald Trump to send your children to school and to threaten your children's school if they don't open.#KeepYourChildHome — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 23, 2020

BREAKING: :Trump Announces Cancellation of Republican National Convention in Jacksonville" Now only if Trump did NOT hold his Tulsa rally in June he would've showed he was taking this seriously. Instead since then the Covid cases in US have EXPLODED!! — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 23, 2020

There have been nearly 400,000 coronavirus cases in Florida, with more per capita over the past week than any other place in the country. The governor is a close Trump ally who's followed his lead on the virus. — Lisa Lerer (@llerer) July 23, 2020

The RNC now has contracts for major venues in two cities that they will not be using. $$$$$ — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) July 23, 2020

The president finally seeming to prioritize public health six months into a pandemic can be viewed as Trump finally registering what polls have been showing for months. Or as him just trying to avoid another Tulsa-like optics disaster with the pandemic remaining uncontrolled. — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) July 23, 2020

The night of the Tulsa, OK rally on June 20 – confirmed U.S. deaths: 120,271 Today- – confirmed U.S. deaths: 142,677 It appears the threshold was 142,000 deaths because President Trump says he has canceled the Jacksonville, Florida component of the RNC – "it’s just not right.” pic.twitter.com/5c1bALWpgD — Eric Shackelford (@ABC7Shack) July 23, 2020