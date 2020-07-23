Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump ridiculed after cancelling another campaign rally as coronavirus surges in Florida

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he was canceling his Republican National Convention acceptance speech in Jacksonville due to the spread of coronavirus in the state.

While Trump has sought to get back on the campaign trail, he has not held one of his signature campaign rallies since the debacle in Tulsa, when he failed to fill the arena his campaign had rented.

ADVERTISEMENT

A rally planned for New Hampshire was also canceled.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ex-Kentucky governor’s general counsel fretted about political optics of his end-of-term pardons: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

On Thursday, writing for The Courier-Journal, reporter Joe Sonka broke down the contents of 700 pages of FBI notes from their investigation into the last-minute pardons issued by former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin.

One of the takeaways, he wrote, was that Bevin's general counsel Steve Pitt — who resigned after reports over his involvement in recommending the pardon of a convicted child rapist — fretted over the optics of issuing pardons to people connected to powerful supporters of his campaign.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

In defiance of Trump, every player took a knee at MLB return

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has long complained about players taking a knee before professional sporting events to protest police brutality.

But as Major League Baseball returned on Thursday night, every single player took a knee.

The protesters were started by former San Francisco 49'ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016.

Before the game, "BLM" was painted on the pitcher's mound to show support for Black Lives Matter.

Both the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals wore "Black Lives Matter" warm-up jerseys.

The first pitch was thrown out by Dr. Tony Fauci, 79, whose pitch was not a strike.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Larry Hogan: ‘A couple’ of Trump’s Cabinet secretaries privately asked me to run against him

Published

38 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

On Thursday, in an interview on Bloomberg TV, Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) discussed the claim in his upcoming book that "a couple" of President Donald Trump's Cabinet secretaries privately urged him to mount a primary campaign to deny Trump re-nomination in 2020.

He added that he doesn't want to divulge the identities of these Trump officials because he "wouldn't want to see a couple of friends be fired."

Hogan, a Republican who has sometimes feuded with his own party, has frequently been critical of Trump, and clashed with the president on medical supply procurement issues during the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image