Trump ridiculed for plan to build a ‘National Garden of American Heroes’: ‘Surprised he didn’t include Zorro’

At President Donald Trump’s Independence Day Speech at Mount Rushmore, he pledged to sign an executive order establishing the “National Garden of American Heroes” in reaction to efforts to tear down monuments glorifying racist historical figures. Although many of the people proposed by the administration for the garden, like Abraham Lincoln and Martin Luther King, Jr., are fairly universally beloved, others, like former President Ronald Reagan, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, and evangelical preacher Billy Graham, are sharply partisan choices.

The White House just sent out the text of the executive order. It creates a task force to recommend how and where to create this new garden. And it specifies the statues that should be in the park (including Antonin Scalia): pic.twitter.com/fGjFbr4JtQ — Ben Pershing (@benpershing) July 4, 2020

The president was roundly scorned on social media for his proposal, with many considering the whole idea a stunt, and others criticizing the choices of “heroes” Trump wanted to honor.

Reagan, Scalia and Billy Graham? But no Thurgood Marshall. And how about the first black president? I’m surprised Trump didn’t include himself, Ivanka, and a Russian hooker. https://t.co/WtYn2RevnS — John Aravosis ️‍ (@aravosis) July 4, 2020

To be fair the Anton Scalia statue is promised to be a racist skeleton hilariously playing the xylophone with its own bones — Mike O, Police Defunding Fan (@Mikes_Good_Pal) July 4, 2020

Just slipping Billy Graham in there between Ben Franklin and Hamilton, like a teenager slipping "I wrecked the car" in between did the dishes and mowed the lawn. — PopRelics (@PopRelics) July 4, 2020

How they missed an opportunity to include Cesar Chavez is baffling. — 801 (@TheJazzyUte) July 4, 2020

I'm surprised he didn't put himself on the list.

I recommend a garden the size of a regulation chess board. For you Trump fans, that's a checker board. — James McPherson (@JimBMcPherson) July 4, 2020

A more fitting tribute to Harriet Tubman would be allowing her on the $20 dollar bill trump has been blocking for 4yrs. — jason #BoycottNRA (@jlittleboy) July 4, 2020

Why no Confederate generals? Didn't Trump support statues of them? — David (@David69396295) July 4, 2020

Weird that Trump would get so upset about Confederate statues and then propose a "Great Americans" statue park with no Confederates Except Billy Grahamhttps://t.co/0eDN2wsQqn — XLProfessor (@XLProfessor) July 4, 2020

They should put the Billy Graham statue next to a Richard Nixon statue and pipe the tape of their conversation about the Jews out of speakers in the statues’ heads pic.twitter.com/kmMkdRcIpc — AUL/KOP/Z/R/PWAFT/ARD/Z (@volcanicvents) July 4, 2020

I'm surprised he didn't include Zorro — Dave Haddy (@DaveyHaddy) July 4, 2020

Sounds like he's wasting our tax dollars to make an amusement garden for HIMSELF. Will he have the statues all sprayed with gold paint? As a taxpayer, I don't want a "Trumpland" park using my tax dollars to put up statues of that ass's choice or any statues at ALL. — IronStar Rosse (@IronStarRosse) July 4, 2020

Well, thank God. We can stop worrying about catching Covid or what’s going to happen to the economy when the stimulus money runs out now. — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) July 4, 2020

I hear he’s doing great things — Cooper Netties (@crunkops) July 4, 2020

The Trump Memorial will have 150,000+ statues#PlaguePresident — Bruce Triggs (@AccordionBruce) July 4, 2020

