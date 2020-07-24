Trump ridiculed for pushing dubious poll numbers while departing for his NJ golf resort: ‘Who is he kidding?’
President Donald Trump bragged about his support among Republicans after departing the White House on Friday to spend the weekend at his Bedminster resort in New Jersey.
Without offering a source, Trump claimed he still has 96% support from Republicans, even as public polls have documented a decline in support as coronavirus pummels the country.
Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s claim:
please provide a link to this imaginary poll, goofus
— Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 24, 2020
You don’t even have 96% approval in your own family.
— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 24, 2020
Pathetic. Kim Jong Un has a 99.9% Approval Rating in the DPRK.
— Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 24, 2020
That shows the Republican Party has no fucking standards.
— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 24, 2020
— Marie-Caroline (@NoWay7790) July 24, 2020
I call Shenanigans.
He doesn't even have a 96% approval rating in his own FAMILY. https://t.co/65WUc1yXIF
— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) July 24, 2020
Your sycophants in the WH are LYING TO YOU! https://t.co/thbpoYsVqp
— pippybur57 (@pipybur1) July 24, 2020
Are we sure that's not just his temperature? https://t.co/EFDQiybm4p
— Rebecca Pilar Buckwalter-Poza (she/they) (@rpbp) July 24, 2020
Citation needed. https://t.co/qONHaK4LCD
— The Franchise (@CAFranchise) July 24, 2020
The number of times the president has tweeted these Republican "approval" percentages.
96%15 tweets
95% 30
94% 7
93% 3
"Over 90%" 2
Where do these numbers come from? Who knows. Here are Republican approval % from polls this week
Fox
MI 88%
MN 85%
PA 87%
Quinnipiac
FL 88% https://t.co/d0FXm1I9aC
— John Horvick (@horvick) July 24, 2020
Does anyone else find it odd that these unattributed 'polling numbers' never change, month, after month, after month
Let's remind @realDonaldTrump that we know #TrumpIsALiar! https://t.co/BoCaCmX8zw pic.twitter.com/mPyWKfjZu9
— Paul Lambert (@sdterp) July 24, 2020
Winning a dramatically shrinking number of self identified Republicans is not victory. https://t.co/p387aEbGkG
— Craig Crawford (@craig_crawford) July 24, 2020
Wow, who is he kidding? https://t.co/KiPXZjfQWf
— F.Daniel (@DanielFasullo) July 24, 2020
That's because Republicans are leaving at unprecedented rates and turning into independents. All you have left is your base, and they suck https://t.co/pWNxqwM7XX
— 🌹Rose Deighan🌹 BLM (@DeighanRose) July 24, 2020
You're an Idiot,@realDonaldTrump
Why don't you talk about the data on #COVID19 in your country:
TOTAL CASES
4,024,492
72,219 New Cases*
TOTAL DEATHS
143,868
1,113 New Deaths*
*Compared to yesterday's data#Coronavirus #tRumpIsKillingUs #tRumpIsACompleteFailure https://t.co/lcUYdWaJb8 pic.twitter.com/DZFwtKhrFG
— Guignol's Band (@GuignolsBand) July 24, 2020
