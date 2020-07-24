Trump ridiculed for pushing dubious poll numbers while departing for his NJ golf resort: ‘Who is he kidding?’

President Donald Trump bragged about his support among Republicans after departing the White House on Friday to spend the weekend at his Bedminster resort in New Jersey.

Without offering a source, Trump claimed he still has 96% support from Republicans, even as public polls have documented a decline in support as coronavirus pummels the country.

Here’s some of what people were saying about Trump’s claim:

ADVERTISEMENT

please provide a link to this imaginary poll, goofus — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 24, 2020

You don’t even have 96% approval in your own family. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 24, 2020

Pathetic. Kim Jong Un has a 99.9% Approval Rating in the DPRK. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

That shows the Republican Party has no fucking standards. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

I call Shenanigans. He doesn't even have a 96% approval rating in his own FAMILY. https://t.co/65WUc1yXIF — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) July 24, 2020

Your sycophants in the WH are LYING TO YOU! https://t.co/thbpoYsVqp — pippybur57 (@pipybur1) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Are we sure that's not just his temperature? https://t.co/EFDQiybm4p — Rebecca Pilar Buckwalter-Poza (she/they) (@rpbp) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The number of times the president has tweeted these Republican "approval" percentages. 96%15 tweets

95% 30

94% 7

93% 3

"Over 90%" 2 Where do these numbers come from? Who knows. Here are Republican approval % from polls this week Fox

MI 88%

MN 85%

PA 87% Quinnipiac

FL 88% https://t.co/d0FXm1I9aC — John Horvick (@horvick) July 24, 2020

Does anyone else find it odd that these unattributed 'polling numbers' never change, month, after month, after month

Let's remind @realDonaldTrump that we know #TrumpIsALiar! https://t.co/BoCaCmX8zw pic.twitter.com/mPyWKfjZu9 — Paul Lambert (@sdterp) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Winning a dramatically shrinking number of self identified Republicans is not victory. https://t.co/p387aEbGkG — Craig Crawford (@craig_crawford) July 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

That's because Republicans are leaving at unprecedented rates and turning into independents. All you have left is your base, and they suck https://t.co/pWNxqwM7XX — 🌹Rose Deighan🌹 BLM (@DeighanRose) July 24, 2020