Trump ripped as a ‘traitor’ by veterans for his mask photo-op at Walter Reed Hospital

The veteran advocacy organization Vote Vets on Sunday blasted President Donald Trump for holding a photo-op at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

After a round of golf on Saturday, Trump traveled to the hospital to be photographed by the press pool wearing a mask, which was a first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vote Vets, which says it has raised over $120 million since being founded in 2006 and made over 50 million voter contacts, released a new video on Trump’s visit.

The ad says it shows “what wounded warriors see when Trump comes for a photo-op.”

Words then begin to appear on Trump’s mask.

“Putin won’t let me say a word about Russian bounties on your heads,” the words read.

The hashtag #TraitorTrump then appears on the mask.