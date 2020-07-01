Quantcast
Trump ripped for 'fully licking the Confederate flag': 'How many ways can Trump show he is a racist?'

Published

10 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump was harshly criticized early Wednesday morning after he issued a veto threat two minutes before midnight.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/MeidasTouch/status/1278181207969116160

https://twitter.com/chick_in_kiev/status/1278181126398455809

https://twitter.com/PreetBharara/status/1278182036595970048

https://twitter.com/yashar/status/1278176881691357185

https://twitter.com/fmkaplan/status/1278190930789568514

https://twitter.com/briantylercohen/status/1278176856408121344

https://twitter.com/ECMcLaughlin/status/1278178388109168643

