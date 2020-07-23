Trump attacks Liz Cheney in early morning Twitter rant — and says she’s ‘only upset’ he’s pulling out of ‘endless wars’

President Donald Trump on Thursday launched an attack on his own party’s House Conference Chair.

In a tweet that echoed attacks launched this week by several House Freedom Caucus members, Trump called out Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for trying to thwart his foreign policy decisions.

“Liz Cheney is only upset because I have been actively getting our great and beautiful Country out of the ridiculous and costly Endless Wars,” he wrote. “I am also making our so-called allies pay tens of billions of dollars in delinquent military costs. They must, at least, treat us fairly!!!”

The president then promoted a tweet from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who similarly accused Cheney of sabotaging the president’s plans to extract the American military from Afghanistan.

“We should all join Donald Trump in advocating to stop our endless wars,” Paul wrote. “Liz Cheney not only wants to stay forever, she’s leading the fight to try to stop him from leaving. Unacceptable.”