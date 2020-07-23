Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump attacks Liz Cheney in early morning Twitter rant — and says she’s ‘only upset’ he’s pulling out of ‘endless wars’

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump on Thursday launched an attack on his own party’s House Conference Chair.

In a tweet that echoed attacks launched this week by several House Freedom Caucus members, Trump called out Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) for trying to thwart his foreign policy decisions.

“Liz Cheney is only upset because I have been actively getting our great and beautiful Country out of the ridiculous and costly Endless Wars,” he wrote. “I am also making our so-called allies pay tens of billions of dollars in delinquent military costs. They must, at least, treat us fairly!!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president then promoted a tweet from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who similarly accused Cheney of sabotaging the president’s plans to extract the American military from Afghanistan.

“We should all join Donald Trump in advocating to stop our endless wars,” Paul wrote. “Liz Cheney not only wants to stay forever, she’s leading the fight to try to stop him from leaving. Unacceptable.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

White House folds on payroll tax cut again — concedes it won’t be in the next stimulus

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

On Thursday, CNN congressional correspondent Manu Raju reported that the White House has given up on including a payroll tax cut in the next round of coronavirus stimulus — but still hopes it will be included in a future round of legislation.

WH concedes defeat: Payroll tax cut won’t be in Senate GOP bill that will be unveiled today, after GOP senators dismissed Trump’s call to include it.“Not in this” bill, Mnuchin says to @JDiamond1 at the WH. “But we're going to come back again. There may be a CARES 5.0."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump might not get his COVID vaccine October surprise — but he’ll probably declare victory anyway: op-ed

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

Writing in POLITICO this Wednesday, Adam Cancryn says that while President Trump's odds of getting a coronavirus vaccine to tout before election day are slim, he'll likely turn the vaccine's development into a divisive political issue anyway.

"There is virtually no chance that the U.S. will have a proven vaccine by Election Day," Cancryn writes, adding that it "could also take well into 2021 to produce and distribute the hundreds of millions of shots needed to inoculate the entire country."

"Yet at the same time, drugmakers’ sprint through early clinical trials means leading vaccine candidates could begin to show indications of their effectiveness by late October, offering Trump the opportunity to seize on them as a potential game-changer," he continues.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Terrified Trump attacks Biden with massive rapid-fire Twitter tantrum

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's supposed "new tone," despite what some reporters claimed after his newly-resuscitated coronavirus press briefing, does not exist. On Thursday the embattled president launched a massive rapid-fire retweeting campaign, posting tweet after tweet after tweet of other people's attacks on the left and on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.

In 59 minutes Trump tweeted or retweeted 40 times, many of all the tweets baseless attacks on Biden and progressive policies.

What stands out is the President, supported by the entire machinery of the United States of America's federal government, and buoyed by hundreds of millions in campaign cash, had no original thoughts of his own to share with the American voters.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image