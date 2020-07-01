Quantcast
Trump savaged by ex-NAACP president for refusing to denounce ‘white power’: He has been ‘coy with white supremacists’

3 mins ago

On CNN Wednesday, former NAACP President Ben Jealous tore into President Donald Trump for his refusal to disavow the “white power” video he retweeted earlier in the week.

“You know, this president has been coy with white supremacists again and again,” said Jealous. “He did it around the Ku Klux Klan early on. He did it with Charlottesville, there is good people on both sides. And now you see him do it here.”

“Again, it’s part of his attempt to dog whistle, to play to his base,” said Jealous. “He’s running like George Wallace. He’s running like Lester Maddox. You know, he has the RNC scheduled for him to speak on Ax Handle Saturday. It’s a mess. And that just — these are his instincts. This is a guy — the Central Park Five, the world has known for 20 years they are innocent, he insists they are guilty. When it comes to race, he has a real problem.”

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Afghan contractor Rahmatullah Azizi delivered Russian cash to the Taliban: report

9 mins ago

July 1, 2020

According to the New York Times, Afghan contractor Rahmatullah Azizi was the one who delivered cash from the Russian GRU to the Taliban for their pledge to kill American soldiers for the Russians.

"He was a lowly drug smuggler, neighbors and relatives say," about Azizi. Then he started working on projects that involved funneling money into projects in Afghanistan.

"As security agencies connected the dots of the bounty scheme and narrowed in on him, they carried out sweeping raids to arrest dozens of his relatives and associates about six months ago, but discovered that Mr. Azizi had sneaked out of Afghanistan and was likely back in Russia," the Times reported. "What they did find in one of his homes, in Kabul, was about half a million dollars in cash."

‘They will not break our ranks’: Armed camo-clad group moves in on Black Lives Matter protesters in Utah

40 mins ago

July 1, 2020

On Wednesday, a group of Black Lives Matter protesters marched in Provo, Utah for police accountability — and counterprotesters followed them, many dressed in Army-style camouflage fatigues and toting guns.

Images of the group were captured by local sportswriter Sean Walker.

I’m in Provo, where a group of dozens of protesters are marching towards a protest for racial equality in downtown area.

Several are dressed in camo, with gun-like objects that have “live ammo” taped to the barrels.

“They will not break our ranks,” one citizen told group. pic.twitter.com/7lkU6tQlYL

Toledo officials call for resignations after one-third of city council arrested on bribery charges

49 mins ago

July 1, 2020

On Wednesday, the Toledo Blade reported that Toledo City Council President Matt Cherry is calling for the resignations of his colleagues who have been arrested on federal charges.

“If I was one of them in their position, I would have [resigned] already,” Cherry said. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz agreed, saying, “Government relies on trust. Government relies on the consent of the governed, and when there has been a breach of public trust, and when the consent of the governed is gone, then good government can’t happen. It's just that simple.”

