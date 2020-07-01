Trump savaged by ex-NAACP president for refusing to denounce ‘white power’: He has been ‘coy with white supremacists’

On CNN Wednesday, former NAACP President Ben Jealous tore into President Donald Trump for his refusal to disavow the “white power” video he retweeted earlier in the week.

“You know, this president has been coy with white supremacists again and again,” said Jealous. “He did it around the Ku Klux Klan early on. He did it with Charlottesville, there is good people on both sides. And now you see him do it here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Again, it’s part of his attempt to dog whistle, to play to his base,” said Jealous. “He’s running like George Wallace. He’s running like Lester Maddox. You know, he has the RNC scheduled for him to speak on Ax Handle Saturday. It’s a mess. And that just — these are his instincts. This is a guy — the Central Park Five, the world has known for 20 years they are innocent, he insists they are guilty. When it comes to race, he has a real problem.”

Watch below: