Trump says he’d have ‘no problem’ using mask in ‘tight’ quarters
US President Donald Trump, who has yet to be seen in public wearing a face mask during the coronavirus pandemic, said Wednesday he would have “no problem” doing so — if conditions called for it.
“If I were in a tight situation with people, I would absolutely,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business, as many US states are seeing an uptick in cases.
But he added: “Usually I’m not in that position.”
Trump noted that most people he sees at the White House are tested for COVID-19 before coming in contact with him.
“I’m all for masks — I think masks are good,” he said, while adding his doubts about whether face coverings needed to be “mandatory” nationwide to curb the spread of the deadly virus.
“You have many places in the country where people stay very long distance” from each other, he said.
Many Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are now more actively encouraging Americans to wear masks in public.
While Vice President Mike Pence has worn masks on several occasions, including during a recent trip to hard-hit Texas, Trump has never been seen in public wearing one.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
‘We’re aware that there are embers’: Kayleigh McEnany downplays growing COVID-19 outbreaks
At Wednesday's White House briefing, Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tried to downplay the new wave of coronavirus cases when asked to defend President Donald Trump's latest comment that the virus will soon "disappear."
"We're aware that there are embers in the country, we're aware that there are places with rising cases," said McEnany. "We're continually assessing that. But one thing I would note is just that when you do test for people, you do identify more cases."
Contrary to McEnany's suggestion that the blame lies partly on increased testing, positivity rates per test are rising, and hospitalizations are rising, both of which indicate a serious rise in total cases rather than reporting.
COVID-19
Internal messages reveal crisis at Houston hospitals as coronavirus cases surge
At Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital on Sunday, the medical staff ran out of both space for new coronavirus patients and a key drug needed to treat them. With no open beds at the public hospital, a dozen COVID-19 patients who were in need of intensive care were stuck in the emergency room, awaiting transfers to other Houston area hospitals, according to a note sent to the staff and shared with reporters.
A day later, the top physician executive at the Houston Methodist hospital system wrote to staff members warning that its coronavirus caseload was surging: “It has become necessary to consider delaying more surgical services to create further capacity for COVID-19 patients,” Dr. Robert Phillips said in the note, an abrupt turn from three days earlier, when the hospital system sent a note to thousands of patients, inviting them to keep their surgical appointments.
2020 Election
Desperate to distract from the coronavirus catastrophe, Trump and his media allies are going full-on rabid racism
Racism is all he's got.
Everything else Donald Trump was going to run on this summer and fall has evaporated. The "booming" economy? (Which he inherited from Barack Obama in the first place.) The U.S. has the worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression and the situation is about to get exponentially worse as unemployment benefits expire. And no, "reopening" is not a solution, since the data makes clear that consumers have little interest in shopping or eating out during a pandemic.