Trump says people protesting his DHS are ‘sick and deranged’ in dystopian late-night outburst
The leader of the free world lashed out at those criticizing his Department of Homeland Security in a series of tweets sent just before 11 p.m. on Monday.
“The Fake News Media is trying to portray the Portland and Seattle “protesters” as wonderful, sweet and innocent people just out for a little stroll,” Trump claimed, despite the fact most media coverage has focused on the fact the protesters are outraged about Trump’s DHS agents in Portland.
Trump then tied the issue to the 2020 campaign, seemingly agreeing with Oregon elected officials that he sent the DHS agents to bolster has lagging re-election campaign.
“Actually, they are sick and deranged Anarchists & Agitators who our great men & women of Law Enforcement easily control, but who would destroy our American cities, and worse, if Sleepy Joe Biden, the puppet of the Left, ever won,” Trump argued.
“Markets would crash and cities would burn. Our Country would suffer like never before,” he claimed, as his COVID-19 death toll approaches 150,000.
“We will beat the Virus, soon, and go on to the Golden Age – better than ever before!” Trump promised.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2020
2020 Election
Trump ripped for falsely claiming ‘unfair’ Twitter trends are illegal: ‘You don’t know how anything works’
President Donald Trump has spent a large amount of time during his presidency voicing his opinions on Twitter.
Trump's Twitter audience, which now numbers over 84 million accounts, are greeted with a barrage of commentary from the president on topics that tend to focus on his perceived enemies, TV ratings, polling of GOP voters and Trump's perceived victimhood.
On Monday, however, Trump lashed out at the Twitter's trending topics, arguing that the conversation on the platform is unfavorable to him and even illegal.
2020 Election
Trump rants about boaters after reporter confronts him about falling poll numbers
President Donald Trump on Monday was asked about his sagging poll numbers as the coronavirus pandemic pummels America.
"Mr. President, your poll numbers suffered in recent months because of your handling on the pandemic," a reporter noted. "What's your plan going forward to prove Americans that you're the right person?"
"I think the polls numbers are very good," Trump replied, seemingly ignoring all public polling on the 2020 presidential campaign.
"The poll numbers we have are very good," Trump claimed, without offering any evidence to dispute the consensus of public polling.
2020 Election
Conservative media is killing Trump’s reelection campaign
Even close allies of Donald Trump are flummoxed about why he hadn't grasped earlier in the Covid-19 pandemic that it was in his own best interests to "at least pantomime[] a sense of command over the crisis or convey[] compassion for the millions of Americans impacted by it," according to The Washington Post.
Part of the answer, per the report, was "his almost pathological unwillingness to admit error." But another factor was the existence of "a positive feedback loop of overly rosy assessments and data from advisers and Fox News." Trump, a malignant narcissist, is known to lash out at aides who provide him bad news so it appears that they've fed him a steady diet of the kind of Pollyannaish stories that are a mainstay of the conservative media's coverage of the pandemic, and of his regime's response to it.