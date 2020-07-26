Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump says veterans’ ‘wall’ of protectors and ‘line of innocent mothers’ were ‘anarchists who hate our country’

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump is desperately trying to win a “law and order” campaign, but to do so he has to paint Black Lives Matter protesters as a group of violent anti-American attackers. The video footage no only doesn’t support it, it’s working against him.

Over the weekend in Portland veterans from every branch of service lined up to protect Black Lives Matter protesters as Trump’s federal troops tear-gassed and beat protesters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump responded to the news by attacking the veterans.

“The ‘protesters’ are actually anarchists who hate our Country (sic),” Trump tweeted Sunday. “The line of innocent ‘mothers’ were a scam that Lamestream refuses to acknowledge, just like they don’t report the violence of these demonstrations!”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

The whole new list of Trump’s impeachable offenses: Post editorial chief details new crimes by the president

Published

15 mins ago

on

July 26, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has already been impeached once, and it didn't even include the ten examples of obstruction of justice during special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. But in just the past month, Washington Post editorial page editor Fred Hiatt outlined many, many more.

Writing Sunday, Hiatt walked through the Articles in the Constitution that Trump has violated in the past four weeks. He noted that in June, Trump decided that his ability to win in November depended on reopening the economy, even if it put Americans' lives at risk. Meanwhile, the White House, Fox News and elected Republicans in the House and Senate waged a "bizarre campaign to discredit the nation's top infectious-disease doctor, Anthony S. Fauci." Even if Trump is demanding businesses all reopen, Trump has belittled testing, saying that it is the reason COVID-19 cases are so high.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former Republican congressman tells Trump he’s killing his chances of winning Florida with vote-by-mail conspiracies

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 26, 2020

By

Former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) explained to President Donald Trump that his conspiracies about vote-by-mail are going to hurt him.

Trump took to Twitter to claim the election is rigged using vote-by-mail, a process Republicans have worked hard to get their voters to use over the past several decades.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1287490820669616128

The effort has been a particularly serious campaign effort in Florida, where many GOP elderly voters are used to voting by mail instead of at the polls.

"That's a clear strategy of the president, to try to undermine the validity of an election that he is likely to lose," said Jolly. "And I think he will deploy his lieutenants that hold governor mansions across the United States for voter suppression decisions as we saw in Georgia in the 2018 elections. The interesting gamble he's taking though, on trying to undermine the security of mail-in voting is in states like Florida, where mail-in voting is highly popular among Republicans, we're seeing polls that the ground is shifting. And Republican voters -- because they believe Donald Trump -- are losing confidence in their own mail-in voting. There's a chance he will lose Florida because of his attacks on mail-in voting, and the true hypocrisy of all this is while the president is saying all this, the Republican Party of Florida, of Georgia, all these states, the party is trying to mobilize a mail-in vote campaign. They want those mail-in votes to come in even while the president is saying they can't be trusted."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

White House adviser Larry Kudlow ‘a clown — he hasn’t gotten anything right in six months’: Economics professors

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 26, 2020

By

Two economists walked through the shocking lack of understanding that Senate Republicans seem to have about the desperations Americans are facing in the COVID economy.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) explained in a CNN interview this week that the $600 in unemployment funds was just an easy way of giving a neutral sum of money that could be applied universally to people in expensive areas and places with more affordable cost of living. Normally, unemployment gives a percentage of funds based on previous employment. For those working in the gig-economy or living off of tips, a percentage isn't exactly the most helpful way to calculate it.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out