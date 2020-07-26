Trump says veterans’ ‘wall’ of protectors and ‘line of innocent mothers’ were ‘anarchists who hate our country’
President Donald Trump is desperately trying to win a “law and order” campaign, but to do so he has to paint Black Lives Matter protesters as a group of violent anti-American attackers. The video footage no only doesn’t support it, it’s working against him.
Over the weekend in Portland veterans from every branch of service lined up to protect Black Lives Matter protesters as Trump’s federal troops tear-gassed and beat protesters.
Here is Marine Corps veteran Duston Obermeyer talking about the Wall of Vets.
He mentions Chris David, a Navy veteran that went up to speak with federal officers last week and got brutally hit with a baton.
That backstory/video here: https://t.co/JhGC1R9ncq pic.twitter.com/gTPY1024u4
— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) July 25, 2020
Trump responded to the news by attacking the veterans.
“The ‘protesters’ are actually anarchists who hate our Country (sic),” Trump tweeted Sunday. “The line of innocent ‘mothers’ were a scam that Lamestream refuses to acknowledge, just like they don’t report the violence of these demonstrations!”
The “protesters” are actually anarchists who hate our Country. The line of innocent “mothers” were a scam that Lamestream refuses to acknowledge, just like they don’t report the violence of these demonstrations! https://t.co/A0IBAzqVoT
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2020