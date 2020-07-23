Quantcast
Trump says ‘you have to be very sharp’ to be president — then forgets the name of the Space Force

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump discussed the importance of being smart while president during a Thursday evening interview with Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

“You have to be very sharp. I’m dealing with the heads of these countries and everyone of them is a world-class chess player and if you’re not a 100% on your game, if you’re not 100% sharp plus, you got a problem,” Trump argued.

Moments later, Trump forgot the name of the Space Force, the new branch of the armed services that he created with much fanfare.

Breaking Banner

Trump administration admits it lied to justify banning New York from global travel program

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump's administration has admitted that it lied about New York's immigrant sanctuary policy to justify punitive actions against the state.

The false claims, which were repudiated by government lawyers in a new court filing, had been used for the basis of blocking New York from participating in the Global Entry program — a system that allows for expedited customs clearance for low-risk travelers re-entering the United States from overseas.

Breaking Banner

Trump threatens to invade US cities with 60,000 DHS agents: ‘We’re going to all of the cities’

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to deploy tens of thousands of Department of Homeland Security agents into American cities.

"We're going to all of the cities, any of the cities, we're ready," Trump threatened.

"We'll put in 50,000, 60,000 people that really know what they're doing and they're strong, they're tough," Trump argued, despite the fact that the DHS agents deployed to Portland lacked proper training.

Breaking Banner

ACLU wins restraining order against Trump’s DHS agents ‘terrorizing’ Portland

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 23, 2020

By

The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday announced that they had won a restraining order against the Department of Homeland Security agents terrorizing protesters on the streets of Portland.

"A federal court just issued a restraining order on the federal agents in Portland, Oregon," the ACLU reported. "We said we would deploy the full firepower of the ACLU in this fight to save our democracy — and we meant it."

The ruling, which comes in a case brought by the [ACLU of Oregon], temporarily blocks federal agents from attacking or arresting journalists and legal observers at Portland protests," the ACLU explained.

