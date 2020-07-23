Trump says ‘you have to be very sharp’ to be president — then forgets the name of the Space Force

President Donald Trump discussed the importance of being smart while president during a Thursday evening interview with Fox News personality Sean Hannity.

“You have to be very sharp. I’m dealing with the heads of these countries and everyone of them is a world-class chess player and if you’re not a 100% on your game, if you’re not 100% sharp plus, you got a problem,” Trump argued.

Trump: You have to be very sharp. I’m dealing with the heads of these countries and everyone of them is a world class chess player and if you’re not a 100% on your game, if you’re not 100% sharp plus, you got a problem pic.twitter.com/g1T36f1U08 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 24, 2020

Moments later, Trump forgot the name of the Space Force, the new branch of the armed services that he created with much fanfare.

The President, who boasted about his memory, forgets the name of the Space Force pic.twitter.com/Ck3C15bBER — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 24, 2020