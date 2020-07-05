Quantcast
Trump scrambles to explain why he’s still winning — despite new Fox News polls

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday to explain away recent Fox News polls that showed him losing, along with other polls that show people are turning to former Vice President Joe Biden amid the coronavirus crisis.

“@FoxNews gladly puts up the phony suppression polls as soon as they come out,” Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon. “We are leading in the REAL polls because people are sick & tired of watching the Democrat run cities, in all cases, falling apart. Also, now 96% Approval Rating in the Republican Party. Another 2016!”

There wasn’t a new Fox News poll posted yet, according to the site. It appears that Trump is still frustrated with the last polls from mid-June showing Biden winning.

According to the numbers, 50 percent of respondents would vote for Biden, and just 38 for Trump. It’s a dramatic decline from May’s polling, which found 48 percent supported Biden and 40 percent would vote Trump.


‘We’re in trouble’: Trump’s former Homeland Security Secretary ask what Americans could possibly be thinking

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

Former Homeland Security Secretary Tom Bossert wrote an extended thread on Twitter explaining that things are not going well in the United States, and noted: "we're in trouble."

President Donald Trump's own previous counterintelligence adviser cited recent COVID-19 statistics to reveal that things are getting so bad that it may threaten national security.

Bossert, who now serves as a commentator on ABC, cited some COVID-19 statistics during "This Week" on Sunday. But in his extended post, he revealed facts about some of the top states he didn't mention.

Arizona woman claiming she’s Trump’s spokesperson goes nuts at local Target and attacks face mask rack

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

The long holiday weekend has led to several strange incidents by anti-mask-wearing conservatives throwing fits all over the country.

Such was the case in Scottsdale, Arizona, where an irate supporter of President Donald Trump, assaulted a wall of masks at a Target store. She was allegedly so furious that she began pulling all of the masks off the display and throwing them around the store area.

"This sh*t is all f*ckin' over!" she shouted before saying it again, punctuating each word with additional fury. "This. Sh*t. Is. F*ckin'. Over! This sh*t's over. This sh*t's over. This sh*t's over. This sh*t's over. This sh*t's over. This sh*t's over. F*ck this sh*t! Not doin' it. I'm not doin' it. No, I'm not doin' it. We don't want this anymore."

Florida Conservative: ‘Beyoncé is not even African-American’ and song ‘Formation’ is a secret code

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 5, 2020

By

In a bizarre Twitter rant, conservative congressional candidate K.W. Miller decided that poet, popstar and humanitarian Beyoncé is no longer an African-American. He has decided that she is Italian instead.

"Beyoncé is not even African American. She is faking this for exposure. Her real name is Ann Marie Lastrassi. She is Italian. This is all part of the Soros Deep State agenda for the Black Lives Matter movement. BEYONCÉ YOU ARE ON NOTICE!" he tweeted in an Independence Day thread.

Continue Reading
 
 
