Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump seeks to revive some of the worst trophy hunting practices in yet another inexplicable move

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

Our nation’s iconic wildlife is under attack in another inexplicable move by the Trump administration. In the latest blow, the government is aiming to allow the worst trophy hunting and trapping practices on public lands in Alaska.

For the first time in five years, slaughtering hibernating black bear mothers and their cubs at their dens, using bait to attract and slay grizzly bears, killing wolves and coyote pups and their parents in their dens and shooting swimming caribou on over 20 million acres of national preserve lands in Alaska will be allowed.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of this revival of inhumane hunting techniques, the Trump administration proposed a rule that would once again allow shameful killing methods at the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge. These include luring brown bears with doughnuts, candy and other tempting foods to make them easy shooting targets. It would also allow trapping of wildlife without the critical requirement to first obtain a federal permit—a change that will cause unnecessary suffering not only to animals targeted to be caught in cruel, serrated steel traps, but also to countless other species not even intended to be targets.

These maneuvers by the administration are a blatant gift to the special interests behind the small cluster of people who either profit from the unsportsmanlike slaughter of our nation’s wildlife, or those who simply take pleasure in gratuitous killing.

We know what this killing looks like. The video we obtained and released in 2019 showed footage of a father and son slaughtering a black bear mother and her screaming newborn cubs in their den, followed by smug and bloody high-fives by the killers, demonstrates one of the most shocking practices that this administration has chosen to make legal on more federal public lands in Alaska.

Such intensive killing of animals on Alaska lands has devastated its wildlife populations. Wolf numbers were decimated. Every time wolves stepped out of an unmarked safety zone they were slain. Ultimately, caribou herds grew beyond the carrying capacity of the land, and wolf populations inside the national preserve suffered enormous, unsustainable losses. The situation was no better for grizzly bears as extreme killing methods sent bear populations plummeting.

To be clear, most Alaskans oppose cruel hunting practices. In 2016 and 2018, the Humane Society of the United States released polls conducted by Remington Research Group showing that the majority of Alaskans strongly oppose allowing these types of practices on lands within their state.

ADVERTISEMENT

This isn’t surprising, as wildlife watching in Alaska contributes far more to local economies than trophy hunting and trapping. Wildlife watchers in Alaska contribute over $2 billion annually toward wildlife-related recreation activities—demonstrating time and again that these majestic animals are worth more alive than dead. National Park Service lands in Alaska bring in the most money in America’s national park system after California, benefitting Alaska’s entire economy. Wildlife watching tourism also eclipses the funds generated in Alaska from all hunting activities; and the extreme methods at issue account for only a tiny fraction of total hunting in Alaska.

Wolves, black bears and grizzly bears are terrific lures for tourists. If their populations are depleted, visitation and tourism revenues will decline.

The Trump administration’s gift to cater to special interests in these matters is especially shameful because these trophy hunters would prefer to deprive most Alaskans—and indeed most Americans—of the joys of seeing these beautiful animals in the wild. Invariably, they think, the animals’ heads and hides will look better in their homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are wrong, and the Trump administration’s decision to enable the use of these horrible killing techniques conflicts with clear statutory directives from Congress and a tradition housed in the legacy of President Theodore Roosevelt that the federal government should conserve and protect wildlife on national preserves and wildlife refuges.

These practices are the worst of the worst and constitute wildlife mismanagement. They also make absolutely no sense for the animals, the public or the economy, and they shouldn’t be sanctioned by a great nation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This article was produced by Earth | Food | Life, a project of the Independent Media Institute.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Florida official who opposed local mask mandate in ‘critical condition’ with COVID-19

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Ex-RNC head laughs and ridicules Trump for falling flat on his face in his war with Fauci

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Appearing on MSNBC with host Ayman Mohyeldin, former Republican National Committee head Michael Steele burst out laughing and mocked Donald Trump over the White House's attempt to smear Dr. Anthony Fauci, saying it would likely boost the doctor's credibility and drag the president down even further.

Reacting to an NBC report that the Trump White House has created a tip sheet for reporters built to damage the top health official's reputation -- only for the press to instead focus on the fact that the White House is attempting to deflect responsibility for botching the COVID-19 health crisis -- Steele said Trump is losing the public relations war.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Pro-Trump radio host fired after racist tirade against construction crew for speaking Spanish

Published

34 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

New Hampshire pro-Trump radio host Dianna Ploss has been fired after she filmed herself harassing and berating a construction crew for speaking Spanish to one another.

According to the Daily Mail, Ploss was headed to work on July 10 when she passed by a construction crew and overheard a white worker speaking Spanish to his co-workers.

"Are you speaking English? It's America. English. English. English," she says to the workers.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image