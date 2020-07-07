Trump seems to think Democrats want to keep schools closed to win an election

President Donald Trump held a roundtable at the White House to address the need for children to return to school for their mental health, well-being and development.

While most agree it is best that children be in school, children live with adults, are taught by adults, served food in the cafeteria by adults and other people who are susceptible to catching COVID-19, being hospitalized and dying from the virus. As a result, there is a fear that reopening schools will turn children into superspreaders.

Trump alleged that the reason people oppose returning to school is more about him and his election.

“We don’t want people to make political statements or do it for political reasons,” said Trump. “They think it’s gonna be good for them politically and they keep the schools closed.”

See the video below: