Trump shouts ‘law and order’ on Twitter — but the site just busted him and staff for violating federal law

President Donald Trump has spend an amazing amount of his time as president on his favorite social media site.

Trump loves to tweet out his thoughts, which often revolve around what was recently broadcast by Fox News.

He has also used his platform to relentlessly push the message that he is the “law and order” candidate in the 2020 campaign.

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2020

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2020

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

On Saturday, after the president returned from a day spent at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, Trump retweeted a video from Dan Scavino, who serves as White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Director of Social Media.

But Twitter blocked playing of the video after receiving a complaint that Scavino had violated federal copyright law.