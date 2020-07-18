Quantcast
Trump shouts ‘law and order’ on Twitter — but the site just busted him and staff for violating federal law

34 mins ago

President Donald Trump has spend an amazing amount of his time as president on his favorite social media site.

Trump loves to tweet out his thoughts, which often revolve around what was recently broadcast by Fox News.

He has also used his platform to relentlessly push the message that he is the “law and order” candidate in the 2020 campaign.

On Saturday, after the president returned from a day spent at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, Trump retweeted a video from Dan Scavino, who serves as White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Director of Social Media.

But Twitter blocked playing of the video after receiving a complaint that Scavino had violated federal copyright law.

Screengrab of Twitter blocking a video by a White House staffer “in response to a report by the copyright owner (screengrab)


2020 Election

Lincoln Project hits Trump for 140,000 dead bodies with brutal quantification of the devastation

2 mins ago

July 18, 2020

President Donald Trump was hit with another hard-hitting video from The Lincoln Project -- the group of former top GOP strategists who are working to defeat the president in November.

"America now leads the world in COVID deaths," the ad begins.

"More than 140,000 Americans are dead," the ad continues. "Friends and colleagues. Sisters, brothers, mothers, and fathers -- 140,000 bodies."

"Side-by-side, they would span over 66 miles," the ad continued, with video of Trump's border wall. "They would fill more than 1,160 football fields."

"Trump is building his wall, just not the one he promised," the video continues.

Trump’s Commerce Secretary hospitalized during economic catastrophe — but spokesperson claims it is not COVID-19

55 mins ago

July 18, 2020

President Donald Trump's 82-year-old Commerce Secretary has been hospitalized, according to multiple reports.

On Saturday evening, Fox News reported "Secretary Wilbur Ross resting at the hospital."

"Sources tell FOX News Doctors are just being cautious to make sure everything is ok. Sources say it is not coronavirus related," Fox correspondent Edward Lawrence tweeted.

CNN's Jeremy Diamond confirmed the reporting, quoting a spokesperson as saying the medical treatment is for a "minor, non-coronavirus related issues."

Ross has served since the beginning of the Trump administration. He spent four years as the "second gentleman" of the state of New York when he was married to Betsy McCaughey, who at the time was a Democrat serving a Lieutenant Governor.

Continue Reading
 
 