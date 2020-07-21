Quantcast
Trump slammed for not wearing mask — at press conference imploring people to wear masks

Published

1 min ago

on

On Tuesday, for the first time in weeks, President Donald Trump held a news conference to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, during which he implored people to wear face masks in public.

But commenters on social media couldn’t help noticing that he wasn’t wearing a mask himself.

Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
Military member calls out ‘beta’ wimps who complain about wearing a mask

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

A member of the military is calling those complaining about wearing a mask a "beta b*tch," noting that as a soldier he's required to wear far worse.

The cloth balaclavas, he explains, are terrible and a soldier must pull them away from their face to be understood when speaking.

"Don't even get me started on this ball of fun," he says sarcastically, pointing to a photo waring a plastic gas mask.

"You're gonna be fine," he goes on. "Stop being a little beta b*tch. And to you other geniuses who are like, 'This is America! I have the freedom not to wear a mask!' Call it dress code, Kevin!"

Border Patrol chief receives brutal fact-check on Portland from Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

In a recent press conference, U.S. Customs and Border Protection chief says that arrests of protesters in Portland by unidentified agents in unmarked vehicles were targeting people committing violence. But according to OPB's Ryan Haas, his reporting shows that isn't necessarily the case.

"CBP Chief Mark Morgan says arrests in Portland by BORTAC have been 'highly targeted' toward people committing violence," he tweeted this Tuesday. "The arrest story we broke that drew attention to this was against someone who had not committed any crime and was not charged."

https://twitter.com/ryanjhaas/status/1285672202872991744

Renowned comedian Sarah Cooper explains to Nicolle Wallace why Trump is the ‘punchline’ of 2020

Published

21 mins ago

on

July 21, 2020

By

For some, comedian Sarah Cooper is the only good thing about the 2020 election.

Her TikTok and YouTube videos have sent a nation into hysterics about things that President Donald Trump says. She's been compared to Tina Fey, who, in 2008, used vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin's own words against her by simply restating them in an interview that they reenacted on "Saturday Night Live."

When things come out of Trump's mouth, it's as if the world has become accustomed to what he says and the bizarre way in which he speaks. Cooper's videos capture the absurdity.

Speaking to MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace on Tuesday, Cooper explained that the one thing everyone should garner from Trump's presidency is that in a world where he can be elected as president, really, truly, anyone can.

