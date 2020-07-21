Trump slammed for not wearing mask — at press conference imploring people to wear masks

On Tuesday, for the first time in weeks, President Donald Trump held a news conference to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, during which he implored people to wear face masks in public.

But commenters on social media couldn’t help noticing that he wasn’t wearing a mask himself.

In a shift, President Trump is now encouraging Americans to wear masks. "When you are not able to socially distance wear a mask" "Get a mask whether you like the mask or not they have an impact." Trump is not wearing a mask. — Brian Bennett (@ByBrianBennett) July 21, 2020

"Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact," says Trump who for months avoided wearing a mask when out in public. — Laura Figueroa Hernandez (@Laura_Figueroa) July 21, 2020

"We're asking everybody … wear a mask," President Trump, who is not wearing a mask — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) July 21, 2020

Trump, who has only worn a mask once in public, says "We're asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask, get a mask. Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact." — Justin Gomez (@JustinGomezABC) July 21, 2020

"Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact and we need everything we can get," Trump says while giving briefing without mask — Biden_Brigade (@biden_brigade) July 21, 2020

@realDonaldTrump comes out to podium NOT wearing a Mask! Then goes on to talk about the “Covid-Trump 1” Virus & starts to tell lies about how great he is doing compared to the world! The EU is now open & in great shape The USA is failing! — steam fitter (@stmfitter1) July 21, 2020

The only reason Trump is telling people to wear a mask now is because of the absolute beating he's taking from Biden in the polls. At least you jackasses who were using him as an excuse not to wear one, don't have any other excuse other than you're selfish. — Dan Van Der Werf (@dan_vdw) July 21, 2020