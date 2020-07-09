Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump spends morning hurling all-caps rage tweets while COVID-19 pandemic spirals out of control

Published

4 mins ago

on

In the face a deadly pandemic that continues to spiral out of control, President Donald Trump spent his morning hurling angry all-caps tweets about topics ranging from the news media to former President Barack Obama to the prosecutors who have put several of his allies in jail.

The first Trump tweet concerned the media’s reporting about the coronavirus pandemic, which Trump continues to insist only looks bad because the United States does so much testing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For the 1/100th time, the reason we show so many Cases, compared to other countries that haven’t done nearly as well as we have, is that our TESTING is much bigger and better,” the president wrote. “We have tested 40,000,000 people. If we did 20,000,000 instead, Cases would be half, etc. NOT REPORTED!”

Minutes before Trump tweeted about coverage of the pandemic, Fox News displayed a graphic documenting how the United States has suffered both the highest number of cases and highest number of deaths from COVID-19. The graphic also pointed out that the United States recorded more than 62,000 new COVID cases on Wednesday, which was the highest day yet on record.

In addition to Trump’s angry tweets about coronavirus coverage, he also sent out shorter tweets that read “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!” and “PROSECUTORIAL MISCONDUCT!”

He also tweeted about a Fox Business segment that accused former President Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden of supposedly “spying” on his campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Obama and Biden spied on my campaign, AND GOT CAUGHT…BUT NOTHING!” he wrote.

See all the tweets below.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump spends morning hurling all-caps rage tweets while COVID-19 pandemic spirals out of control

Published

3 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

In the face a deadly pandemic that continues to spiral out of control, President Donald Trump spent his morning hurling angry all-caps tweets about topics ranging from the news media to former President Barack Obama to the prosecutors who have put several of his allies in jail.

The first Trump tweet concerned the media's reporting about the coronavirus pandemic, which Trump continues to insist only looks bad because the United States does so much testing.

"For the 1/100th time, the reason we show so many Cases, compared to other countries that haven’t done nearly as well as we have, is that our TESTING is much bigger and better," the president wrote. "We have tested 40,000,000 people. If we did 20,000,000 instead, Cases would be half, etc. NOT REPORTED!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New Hampshire locals concerned about ‘loud and boisterous’ Trump supporters bringing COVID-19 to town

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

Trump supporters are descending on New Hampshire, one of only three states where coronavirus cases are currently waning, and locals are worried about another outbreak.

The mayor of Portsmouth is refusing to back down on the city's mask mandate ahead of President Donald Trump's rally Saturday at an airport, and the campaign will strongly encourage supporters to wear masks, but some area business owners are worried about sick people coming in from out of state, reported WMUR-TV.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

The new NYC? Houston hospitals struggle with ‘astonishing’ rise in coronavirus cases

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 9, 2020

By

As COVID-19 cases rise and hospitalizations are soaring, hospitals in Florida, Texas, Arizona and California are running out of ICU beds. On Tuesday, Texas set a grim new record of 10,000 new cases in a single day. “It’s been astonishing,” says Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times correspondent Dr. Sheri Fink, who has been reporting from Houston’s largest hospital. “They’ve been adding unit after unit after unit just to care for coronavirus patients.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gHVWlYwXhFk

Continue Reading
 
 